Scottish flights hit with huge delays due to air traffic control ‘failure’

Flights from Scotland have been hit with delays of several hours amidst a “failure” of air traffic control services.

British Airways passengers from Aberdeen have been told they could arrive nearly six hours late at Heathrow.

Loganair has also warned there is expected to be disruption to its services.

The airline said in a social media post: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

Have you been affected by the delays? Call us on 01224 343311 or e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk