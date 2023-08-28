Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match

A former international footballer left an opposition player scarred for life by headbutting him during an over-35s league match.

Martin Szpak, 38, flew into a rage and attacked ex-Dundee United star Jamie McCunnie after being subjected to a crunching tackle during the opening match of the season.

Szpak, who represented Scotland at junior level, was red-carded and sent off during the match and subsequently banned from amateur football for 18 months.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Szpak admitted assaulting former Scotland Under-21 and B international Mr McCunnie, 40.

He admitted assaulting the former Dundee United defender to his injury and permanent disfigurement at Whitton Park in Dundee on March 11 2022.

18-month suspension

The court was told the attack took place after a run-in between the players during a league match between Dundee East and Dundee United Sports Club over-35s.

Solicitor John Kydd, defending, told the court: “My client was subject to tough tackling and was awarded a free-kick.

“Shortly after, he went into a strong tackle with the complainer. No free-kick was given.

“That is when the headbutt happened.

“It was a moment of madness and completely out of character.

“After the game he sent an apology to the complainer and tried to phone him but the complainer was having none of it.

“He has been involved in football since he was eight years of age.

“He was capped for Scotland and played at a high level.

“In around 30 years he has never been suspended.

“Over the last ten years he has been a volunteer coach for youth teams.

“He gives up his time to do that. He cuts the grass and puts the lines on the pitch.

“He also participates in raising funds and has organised charity football matches.

“He has now been suspended from for 18 months from all football activities.”

‘I don’t consider him a man of violence’

Sheriff George Way ordered Szpak to carry out 180 hours unpaid work in the community but said he accepted the assault had been out-of-character.

He said: “I don’t consider him to be a man of violence.

“Unfortunately, in physical sports there is clearly a propensity to make strong tackles etcetera.

“I fully accept he lost his temper here.

“The headbutt could have been totally ineffective.

“I am prepared to take it that this was similar to a one-punch attack.

“He didn’t intend to cause the injury he caused but he did intend to cause injury.

“I am prepared to take it on that level and deal with it that way.

“I thought about compensation but in truth I suspect the complainer is not playing that game and it might just keep a connection between them that shouldn’t be there.

“I know he does a lot of work in the community but it is a serious assault to disfigurement, so I will impose unpaid work.”

Victim is qualified referee

Mr McCunnie is a qualified referee, working in the Highland League, after playing nearly 300 professional matches for teams in Scotland, England and Iceland, including 75 games for Dundee United and two years with Dunfermline.

He has also managed Broughty Athletic junior football team and was in charge of the Abertay University men’s team for a period.

