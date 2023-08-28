Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match

Martin Szpak reacted badly to a tackle and headbutted Jamie McCunnie, leading to an appearance in him in Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Gordon Currie
Martin Szpak leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Martin Szpak leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A former international footballer left an opposition player scarred for life by headbutting him during an over-35s league match.

Martin Szpak, 38, flew into a rage and attacked ex-Dundee United star Jamie McCunnie after being subjected to a crunching tackle during the opening match of the season.

Szpak, who represented Scotland at junior level, was red-carded and sent off during the match and subsequently banned from amateur football for 18 months.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Szpak admitted assaulting former Scotland Under-21 and B international Mr McCunnie, 40.

He admitted assaulting the former Dundee United defender to his injury and permanent disfigurement at Whitton Park in Dundee on March 11 2022.

Martin Szpak
Martin Szpak.

18-month suspension

The court was told the attack took place after a run-in between the players during a league match between Dundee East and Dundee United Sports Club over-35s.

Solicitor John Kydd, defending, told the court: “My client was subject to tough tackling and was awarded a free-kick.

“Shortly after, he went into a strong tackle with the complainer. No free-kick was given.

“That is when the headbutt happened.

“It was a moment of madness and completely out of character.

Jamie McCunnie, pictured during his time as boss of Broughty Athletic
Jamie McCunnie, pictured during his time as boss of Broughty Athletic. Image: DC Thomson

“After the game he sent an apology to the complainer and tried to phone him but the complainer was having none of it.

“He has been involved in football since he was eight years of age.

“He was capped for Scotland and played at a high level.

“In around 30 years he has never been suspended.

“Over the last ten years he has been a volunteer coach for youth teams.

Whitton Park
The incident happened at Whitton Park. Image: DC Thomson.

“He gives up his time to do that. He cuts the grass and puts the lines on the pitch.

“He also participates in raising funds and has organised charity football matches.

“He has now been suspended from for 18 months from all football activities.”

‘I don’t consider him a man of violence’

Sheriff George Way ordered Szpak to carry out 180 hours unpaid work in the community but said he accepted the assault had been out-of-character.

He said: “I don’t consider him to be a man of violence.

“Unfortunately, in physical sports there is clearly a propensity to make strong tackles etcetera.

“I fully accept he lost his temper here.

“The headbutt could have been totally ineffective.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

“I am prepared to take it that this was similar to a one-punch attack.

“He didn’t intend to cause the injury he caused but he did intend to cause injury.

“I am prepared to take it on that level and deal with it that way.

“I thought about compensation but in truth I suspect the complainer is not playing that game and it might just keep a connection between them that shouldn’t be there.

“I know he does a lot of work in the community but it is a serious assault to disfigurement, so I will impose unpaid work.”

Victim is qualified referee

Mr McCunnie is a qualified referee, working in the Highland League, after playing nearly 300 professional matches for teams in Scotland, England and Iceland, including 75 games for Dundee United and two years with Dunfermline.

Jamie McCunnie
Ex-Broughty Athletic manager and Dundee United player Jamie McCunnie is now a referee. Image: DC Thomson.

He has also managed Broughty Athletic junior football team and was in charge of the Abertay University men’s team for a period.

