Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then I became one

“It was pre-season so he went easy on me,” jokes Jamie McCunnie, the former Dundee United and Dunfermline defender.

Now a Scottish FA official, McCunnie is reflecting on his experience running the line for St Johnstone’s friendly against Falkirk on Saturday; a peculiar quirk given he was teammates with Saints gaffer Steven MacLean at Scotland U21 level.

But even if McCunnie had been subjected to a couple of verbal volleys from his old pal, he would have shrugged them off.

After all, McCunnie was no angel himself.

Indeed, one suspects that irascible youngster who emerged through the ranks at Tannadice would have laughed in the face of anyone who suggested he would one day become a ref.

“I was an absolute nightmare,” laughed McCunnie. “You look back at some clips from years gone by and I was just constantly moaning!

“I was never any trouble when it came to my discipline. There was no violent conduct or anything untoward.

“But I was just miserable; always moaning about stupid things like throw-ins on the half-way line. I’d stand there and have an argument rather than just get back into position.

“So I don’t take it too personally when someone has a moan or a groan at me.”

Why not?

McCunnie played 75 times for Dundee United before a two-year stint with Dunfermline Athletic, during which he lined up in the 2007 Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

A varied career included an Icelandic adventure at Haukar, Grindavík and Íþróttafélag Reykjavíkur.

He briefly served as manager of Broughty Athletic in the juniors — a club he has now refereed on several occasions after his circuitous journey took another twist during the Covid shutdown.

“When I initially did the online (refereeing) course, it was the start of Covid and I was twiddling my thumbs,” he told Courier Sport. “I thought, “why not?”

“What was the worst that could happen?

“There were a few strange looks; friends and family just saying, “what on earth are you doing? Why?” But I‘ve never been afraid to do something a wee bit different.

“When I started out at Dundee United, I didn’t think I’d be doing this. Then again, I never imagined that I’d spend a couple of years across in Iceland.

“I never pictured myself as a manager, either, but decided it was something I would try at Broughty.

“Why would you not try as many different things as possible? You might find a love for something. The worst that can happen is that you don’t fancy it. At least you tried.”

Top of the World

McCunnie and his former Dunfermline teammate Sean Murdoch are both blazing a trail for ex-professionals who might fancy donning the black.

McCunnie will be officiating in the Highland League next term.

Murdoch, meanwhile, recently oversaw the Youth Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

With many supporters crying out for more players to become referees — bringing that nous, knowledge and common sense to the decision-making process — the duo are a fascinating case study.

“You look at the very top of the game — the most high-profile referee in the World is Szymon Marciniak, who took the last World Cup and Champions League finals,” continued McCunnie. “He came from a playing background.

“Locally, you’ve got myself and Sean (Murdoch), who was actually a young boy coming through when I was at Dunfermline.

“I’m not saying every referee needs a playing background, but it definitely helped me. When you don’t have a decade of refereeing experience behind you, it’s really useful.

“There’s also being able to look at a tackle where someone has maybe gone in with a little too much aggression, compared to actually going in to hurt someone. You can lean on having played the game at a decent level.

“I’d like to think it makes me approachable and more likely to diffuse a situation rather than go straight to the cards.”

Opportunities

As such, McCunnie fielded questions at the recent PFA Scotland exit trials — outlining the opportunities available to a room of young players who find themselves at a testing crossroads.

“It wasn’t really something we knew was an option back in my day,” McCunnie adds. “Hopefully, that is changing and, with the referee courses being a lot more accessible, some players might think about that.”