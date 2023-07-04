Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then I became one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then I became one

McCunnie is urging players to consider a course in officiating after picking up a whistle himself

Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty and as a player for Dunfermline
Jamie McCunnie, now and then. Images: SNS / J McCunnie
By Alan Temple

“It was pre-season so he went easy on me,” jokes Jamie McCunnie, the former Dundee United and Dunfermline defender.

Now a Scottish FA official, McCunnie is reflecting on his experience running the line for St Johnstone’s friendly against Falkirk on Saturday; a peculiar quirk given he was teammates with Saints gaffer Steven MacLean at Scotland U21 level.

But even if McCunnie had been subjected to a couple of verbal volleys from his old pal, he would have shrugged them off.

After all, McCunnie was no angel himself.

Indeed, one suspects that irascible youngster who emerged through the ranks at Tannadice would have laughed in the face of anyone who suggested he would one day become a ref.

Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty
Referee Jamie McCunnie and Eilidh Weir (Bonnyrigg Rose) show concern for Alex McInnes (Bonnyrigg Rose): Pic: Alex Todd | SportPix

“I was an absolute nightmare,” laughed McCunnie. “You look back at some clips from years gone by and I was just constantly moaning!

“I was never any trouble when it came to my discipline. There was no violent conduct or anything untoward.

“But I was just miserable; always moaning about stupid things like throw-ins on the half-way line. I’d stand there and have an argument rather than just get back into position.

Jamie McCunnie, right, challenges Shota Arveladze
Jamie McCunnie, right, challenges Shota Arveladze. Image: SNS

“So I don’t take it too personally when someone has a moan or a groan at me.”

Why not?

McCunnie played 75 times for Dundee United before a two-year stint with Dunfermline Athletic, during which he lined up in the 2007 Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic.

A varied career included an Icelandic adventure at Haukar, Grindavík and Íþróttafélag Reykjavíkur.

He briefly served as manager of Broughty Athletic in the juniors — a club he has now refereed on several occasions after his circuitous journey took another twist during the Covid shutdown.

Jamie McCunnie, pictured during his time as boss of Broughty Athletic
Jamie McCunnie, pictured during his time as boss of Broughty Athletic. Image: DC Thomson

“When I initially did the online (refereeing) course, it was the start of Covid and I was twiddling my thumbs,” he told Courier Sport. “I thought, “why not?”

“What was the worst that could happen?

“There were a few strange looks; friends and family just saying, “what on earth are you doing? Why?” But I‘ve never been afraid to do something a wee bit different.

“When I started out at Dundee United, I didn’t think I’d be doing this. Then again, I never imagined that I’d spend a couple of years across in Iceland.

“I never pictured myself as a manager, either, but decided it was something I would try at Broughty.

“Why would you not try as many different things as possible? You might find a love for something. The worst that can happen is that you don’t fancy it. At least you tried.”

Top of the World

McCunnie and his former Dunfermline teammate Sean Murdoch are both blazing a trail for ex-professionals who might fancy donning the black.

Referee Szymon Marciniak during the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter in Istanbul
Szymon Marciniak, who started out as a player with Wisla Plock, is an obvious inspiration. Shutterstock

McCunnie will be officiating in the Highland League next term.

Murdoch, meanwhile, recently oversaw the Youth Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

With many supporters crying out for more players to become referees — bringing that nous, knowledge and common sense to the decision-making process — the duo are a fascinating case study.

“You look at the very top of the game — the most high-profile referee in the World is Szymon Marciniak, who took the last World Cup and Champions League finals,” continued McCunnie. “He came from a playing background.

“Locally, you’ve got myself and Sean (Murdoch), who was actually a young boy coming through when I was at Dunfermline.

Sean Murdoch oversees a fixture between Hearts women and Hibs women at Easter Road
Sean Murdoch, also formerly of Dunfermline, has also made the move to refereeing. Image: SNS

“I’m not saying every referee needs a playing background, but it definitely helped me. When you don’t have a decade of refereeing experience behind you, it’s really useful.

“There’s also being able to look at a tackle where someone has maybe gone in with a little too much aggression, compared to actually going in to hurt someone. You can lean on having played the game at a decent level.

“I’d like to think it makes me approachable and more likely to diffuse a situation rather than go straight to the cards.”

Opportunities

As such, McCunnie fielded questions at the recent PFA Scotland exit trials — outlining the opportunities available to a room of young players who find themselves at a testing crossroads.

Jamie McCunnie playing for Dunfermline congratulates Tam McManus for a goal against Dundee United
Jamie McCunnie congratulates Tam McManus following the striker’s goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It wasn’t really something we knew was an option back in my day,” McCunnie adds. “Hopefully, that is changing and, with the referee courses being a lot more accessible, some players might think about that.”

More from The Courier

Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney reveals key reason behind decision to join Dark Blues
Gary Gray.
Fife extreme porn collector stored massive haul on Sky box drives bought on eBay
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
Allan Lowson (79), who had aphasia following his stroke, credits Dundee Stroke Exercise Club with helping his recovery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How a Dundee exercise club is helping stroke survivors with aphasia
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges
Neil Greig days the Scottish Government must take responsibility for the delays to dualling the A9. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling
Ludmyla Kulish was on site today helping prepare for the journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside charity to drive NHS van to front line in Ukraine to help soldiers…
Chairman Ron Stewart (front) and members of BCHug try out the new balcony seating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin City Hall balcony is a cut above after lottery windfall upgrade
An artists' impression of how the castle, Logiealmond Lodge, will look. Image: AC Architects.
Castle to be built on Perthshire estate as part of £16m transformation