St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean fires warning over Melker Hallberg contract offer

Melker Hallberg has been offered a new contract by St Johnstone.

But Perth boss Steven MacLean may pull the uncertain Swede’s deal off the table.

Hallberg has not jumped at Saints’ proposal, choosing instead to assess his options on the open market.

Nobody at McDiarmid Park has any problem with that.

But McLean is now shopping for a number of new recruits – and won’t wait forever for the midfielder.

“Melker has the contract out to him,” revealed the Saints manager.

“We offered him a deal and he is deciding.

“He knows, if something comes up, we’ll move on pretty quickly.

“If I can find the right one then the contract will no longer be there for him. He knows that.

“I’m actively looking and we have a few bits and pieces ongoing.

“Melker knows if the right one comes up, I’ll take it and we’ll move on.”

Meanwhile, there is good news and bad news on the fitness front.

Dan Phillips sparked fears when withdrawing injured from Trinidad and Tobago’s Gold Cup squad.

Fortunately, the combative midfielder is in good shape.

“We’re hoping Dan will be back running in a week,” said McLean.

“He came in to see the physio but we gave him a few days off because he has been away with Trinidad. He’ll be back in next Thursday to kick on.

“We’re probably looking at the first or second League Cup game for him. It all depends on how he reacts during his rehab.”

Nicky Clark has endured a setback in his rehab from surgery.

His scheduled return date has had to be pushed back, beyond the Viaplay Cup group games.

But McLean is keeping his fingers crossed the striker will be available for the Premiership kick-off.

“We’re looking at the start of the league season,” he said.

“It might be after that.

“Sometimes when you get your ankle or knee pinned, the screw can irritate.

“They have had to take it out and he is in a boot for two weeks.

“Then we can hopefully accelerate him as quickly as we can to get him back in the mix.

“He’ll just have to go through the process.”

Finally, the battle for the left back slot for this season is heating up, with two challengers ready to stake their claim.

MacLean said: “Tony Gallacher is looking really good and Callum Booth joined in full training for the first time on Friday. He might get some minutes on Tuesday (friendly with Dunfermline).”