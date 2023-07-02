St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean fires warning over Melker Hallberg contract offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean fires warning over Melker Hallberg contract offer

Melker Hallberg has a contract offer on the table.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Steven MacLean wants an answer to St Johnstone's contract offer from Melker Hallberg. Images: SNS.

Melker Hallberg has been offered a new contract by St Johnstone.

But Perth boss Steven MacLean may pull the uncertain Swede’s deal off the table.

Hallberg has not jumped at Saints’ proposal, choosing instead to assess his options on the open market.

Nobody at McDiarmid Park has any problem with that.

But McLean is now shopping for a number of new recruits – and won’t wait forever for the midfielder.

“Melker has the contract out to him,” revealed the Saints manager.

St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.
Melker Hallberg: Contract offer is on the table. Image: SNS

“We offered him a deal and he is deciding.

“He knows, if something comes up, we’ll move on pretty quickly.

“If I can find the right one then the contract will no longer be there for him. He knows that.

“I’m actively looking and we have a few bits and pieces ongoing.

“Melker knows if the right one comes up, I’ll take it and we’ll move on.”

Meanwhile, there is good news and bad news on the fitness front.

Dan Phillips sparked fears when withdrawing injured from Trinidad and Tobago’s Gold Cup squad.

Fortunately, the combative midfielder is in good shape.

Dan Phillips
Dan Phillips in action against Rangers last season. Image: SNS.

“We’re hoping Dan will be back running in a week,” said McLean.

“He came in to see the physio but we gave him a few days off because he has been away with Trinidad. He’ll be back in next Thursday to kick on.

“We’re probably looking at the first or second League Cup game for him. It all depends on how he reacts during his rehab.”

Nicky Clark has endured a setback in his rehab from surgery.

His scheduled return date has had to be pushed back, beyond the Viaplay Cup group games.

But McLean is keeping his fingers crossed the striker will be available for the Premiership kick-off.

“We’re looking at the start of the league season,” he said.

“It might be after that.

Nicky Clark: Working his way towards fitness Image: SNS.

“Sometimes when you get your ankle or knee pinned, the screw can irritate.

“They have had to take it out and he is in a boot for two weeks.

“Then we can hopefully accelerate him as quickly as we can to get him back in the mix.

“He’ll just have to go through the process.”

Finally, the battle for the left back slot for this season is heating up, with two challengers ready to stake their claim.

MacLean said: “Tony Gallacher is looking really good and Callum Booth joined in full training for the first time on Friday. He might get some minutes on Tuesday (friendly with Dunfermline).”

More from The Courier

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate