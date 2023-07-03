Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow

One business leader said the UK and Scottish governments have favoured cities that have benefitted from “generations of prosperity”.

By Rob McLaren
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Leaders from Dundee’s business community have expressed their dismay and confusion that the city has been overlooked for another much-needed economic stimulus programme.

After missing out on a green port bid, Dundee has now failed to become an investment zone.

Aberdeen and Glasgow were announced on Friday as the winners of the status. The joint UK and Scottish government decision will mean lucrative tax-breaks and £80 million over five years.

‘Disheartening and short-sighted’ decision to deny Dundee investment zone status

Greig Coull, chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, which led the city’s green port bid, described the new decision as “disheartening”.

He said Dundee has “acute” economic needs and would have benefitted greatly from being an investment zone.

“This decision seems short-sighted. The awards have been made to areas which have already benefitted from generations of prosperity,” he said.

“At MSIP, we want to foster a collaborative rather than a competitive approach to meeting the climate change targets, but decisions such as these do nothing to further this ambition.

Greig Coull, chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“No part of Scotland is in greater need of government support to underpin inclusive economic growth.

“We must hope the unique collection of innovation and industrial expertise in the Dundee area does not continue to go unnoticed when decisions of this kind are taken.”

‘Worrying’ Dundee remains overlooked

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Dundee Fair Work & Enterprise Board, said it was “deeply worrying” governments continue to favour other cities and regions of Scotland for investment.

She said: “Dundee remains the only major Scottish city without the necessary support at national level to address the substantive inequalities and economic challenges which see us languish at the bottom of UK cities in terms of business start-ups, employment and investment to create high quality jobs.

“We welcome the creation of investment zones in Scotland that will empower local leaders and improve pride of place.

“We stand ready to lead what is an overdue conversation with governments with the offer that Dundee leaders are more than ready to rise to the challenge on behalf of our city.

“Dundee hit the headlines for all the right reasons as Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Europe’ in 2018.

“But its citizens, business leaders and partners perhaps rightly feel we’re currently in a lonely position in June 2023.”

Council leader calls for action

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who has been vocal in his condemnation of the decision, said it leaves city companies at a competitive disadvantage.

He said: “It is inherently unfair that businesses in other places will now receive a competitive advantage, even although they are already in locations with higher growth, higher employment rates, lower business closure rates and higher business start-up rates.

“The business community in Dundee want to be heard. They want support and they want to help governments achieve positive outcomes on job and wage growth.

John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Dundee faces a significant economic task and city leaders are actively playing our part but we need government(s) to lean in and play theirs.

“We are starting from a lower base than many other city’s as a result of decades of post-industrial decline.

“Our business community now faces the very real possibility of being further challenged by competitors in other parts of the country at a time when many are already struggling because of energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

“If levelling up is about alleviating poverty and economic problems, then government needs to bring its focus to Dundee.”

