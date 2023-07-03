Jobs lost after collapse of Angus manufacturing business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jobs lost after collapse of Angus manufacturing business

A huge hike in energy prices was the "final nail" for the business, its managing director said.

By Gavin Harper
The ATMRC premises in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.
The ATMRC premises in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.

More than a dozen jobs have been lost following the collapse of an Angus ATM manufacturer that once had more than 70 staff.

Arbroath-based ATMRC was established in 2007 as ATM Refurbishment Centre.

The family-run business rebranded to ATMRC two years after its launch, and moved to its current base at Kings works on Sir William Smith Road in 2017.

However, the business has been on the decline for a number of years. It ceased trading on Friday.

Staff were initially told it was in danger at a meeting last month. The 13 workers were then informed on Tuesday they were being made redundant.

A ‘sad day’ for family-run business

Managing director Andy Edgar said it was a “sad day” for the family-run Arbroath business.

Mr Edgar said: “It has not been easy at all.

“We’re very disappointed. I feel very sad for the staff – some of them have worked with us for a number of years.

“It’s a massive blow to them as well.”

Mr Edgar said the business was badly affected by a reduction in the fees paid every time a retailer processes a card payment.

When that came into effect in 2018, the business was forced to make some staff redundant.

Mr Edgar, who joined the firm in 2010, added: “We refurbished ATMs and sold them to independent deployers, but that dried up after the interchange fees were reduced.

“That reduced the volume of product we were supplying. We used to do 50 machines a week, but we’ve been doing 50 machines a year since that.”

The ‘final nail’ for Arbroath firm ATMRC

The business was then hit by Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

“We’ve been battling for quite a while trying to diversify and selling a bit more into Europe. Brexit didn’t help and neither did Covid.

“We’ve tried for a number of years to save the business, but things just got too much.”

A huge rise in energy costs was the final nail in the coffin for the firm, Mr Edgar said.

“We went from £2,600 a month to £12,500 a month – that happened last summer.

“It had been one blow after another but that was the final nail in the coffin.”

FA Simms and Partners has been appointed liquidators. Two staff have been kept on to help with the liquidation process.

The Courier has asked the liquidators to comment.

More from The Courier

There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Gordon Banks’ trial called eight times at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th…
David Goodwillie during his time at Clyde.
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow
Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…