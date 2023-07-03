Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat – who else has been touted?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat – who else has been touted?

Maryfield Councillor Lynne Short said she would be keen to run for a Westminster seat.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.

Dundee SNP Councillor Lynne Short intends to bid for a Westminster seat after local MP Stewart Hosie announced plans to quit.

Veteran nationalist Mr Hosie confirmed earlier this week he will leave the House of Commons after nearly 20 years at the next UK election.

Ms Short said she would be keen to put her name forward for the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency, which will replace Mr Hosie’s Dundee East seat.

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will step down at the next election. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Maryfield councillor was at the centre of a major row in January when she compared the battle for transgender rights with the Holocaust.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon even faced calls to remove Ms Short from the SNP after the controversial comments.

Ms Short – who was a regional candidate in the 2021 Holyrood election – said: “I would be keen to throw my hat into the ring for the area.

“I want to use my voice and the experiences of the women of Dundee who have been amongst those most impacted by Westminster austerity.

“Show the establishment what real rebellious Scots are about.”

Mr Hosie has held the Dundee East constituency since 2005 and was one of the SNP’s safest strongholds in Scotland.

The party will remain strong favourites to hold onto the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat when voters next go to the polls.

Already interest is growing in who else may put themselves forward to replace former SNP deputy leader Mr Hosie in the House of Commons.

Stewart Hosie’s wife Serena Cowdy is a councillor in Angus. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath SNP Councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to Mr Hosie, told us it was too early to say whether she would run, but did not rule herself out.

Dundee North East Councillor Steven Rome, who was first elected in 2019, has been touted as a possible contender for the seat.

City council leader John Alexander said he does not intend to run for the seat and he is instead focused on running Dundee.

West End Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf, has also ruled herself out.

In Angus, local SNP council chief Beth Whiteside told us she has no plans for a move to Westminster.

While Monifieth and Sidlaw Councillor Lloyd Melville confirmed he would not be standing despite receiving “encouragement” to do so.

