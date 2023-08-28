Ian Murray: Raith Rovers in no rush to let youngsters ‘champing at bit’ go out on loan

Ian Murray has no immediate plans to let any of his youngsters go out on loan, despite them “champing at the bit” for more minutes.

The Rovers manager doesn’t have reserve football to use to give fringe players and youngsters game time and instead relies on scheduling bounce games.

A recent one against Falkirk allowed Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne to get vital match fitness – and time to build a relationship – ahead of the defeat to Hibs.

They were instrumental in the impressive defensive performance that aided their Fife derby victory at the weekend.

Closed-door friendlies also get youngsters like Adam Masson, Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott involved.

Ian Murray may still let young Rovers go out on loan

“We might let a few of the younger boys go out for some minutes – but it has to be right for everybody, including ourselves,” said Murray. “We can’t leave ourselves too short.

“The young guys are champing at the bit. They want to go and play games.

“They all got a taste of it last season and when you get a taste, you want more. But we have to make sure we have the right numbers.

“We also don’t want to stunt their progress. I think bounce games, like the one that we had last Tuesday against Falkirk, are really good for them.

“Falkirk put out a really strong team, we put out a really strong team and it was a proper game, it was played at a great tempo.

“The more of those games we get, the less chance there is of them going out.”

Young Raith keeper on ‘character-building’ loan at Edinburgh

One Rovers youngster who has secured a loan move already is goalkeeper Andy McNeil.

The 22-year-old started the league season as Edinburgh City’s No 1 but dropped out for their most recent fixture.

“He’s played a lot and doing fine,” said Murray. “A few defeats, which is hard for a young goalie, but that’s why we sent him there.

“We knew it was going to be hard but we thought he could help their team as well.

“It’s character-building, it’s learning to deal with bad moments in football. He’s trained really well, he has a great attitude.

“He needed to go and play games, he wanted to go and play games, so I’m delighted we can get him out.

“Edinburgh City have to take a lot of credit as well for taking such a young player.”