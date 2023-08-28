Ian Murray: Raith Rovers in no rush to let youngsters ‘champing at bit’ go out on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray: Raith Rovers in no rush to let youngsters ‘champing at bit’ go out on loan

The Stark's Park boss said any outgoing must work for the club and the player.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray may let a few others go on loan. Image: Raith TV.

Ian Murray has no immediate plans to let any of his youngsters go out on loan, despite them “champing at the bit” for more minutes.

The Rovers manager doesn’t have reserve football to use to give fringe players and youngsters game time and instead relies on scheduling bounce games.

A recent one against Falkirk allowed Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne to get vital match fitness – and time to build a relationship – ahead of the defeat to Hibs.

They were instrumental in the impressive defensive performance that aided their Fife derby victory at the weekend.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown recently returned to Ian Murray’s side. Image: SNS.

Closed-door friendlies also get youngsters like Adam Masson, Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott involved.

Ian Murray may still let young Rovers go out on loan

“We might let a few of the younger boys go out for some minutes – but it has to be right for everybody, including ourselves,” said Murray. “We can’t leave ourselves too short.

“The young guys are champing at the bit. They want to go and play games.

“They all got a taste of it last season and when you get a taste, you want more. But we have to make sure we have the right numbers.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We also don’t want to stunt their progress. I think bounce games, like the one that we had last Tuesday against Falkirk, are really good for them.

“Falkirk put out a really strong team, we put out a really strong team and it was a proper game, it was played at a great tempo.

“The more of those games we get, the less chance there is of them going out.”

Young Raith keeper on ‘character-building’ loan at Edinburgh

One Rovers youngster who has secured a loan move already is goalkeeper Andy McNeil.

The 22-year-old started the league season as Edinburgh City’s No 1 but dropped out for their most recent fixture.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andy McNeil. Image: SNS.

“He’s played a lot and doing fine,” said Murray. “A few defeats, which is hard for a young goalie, but that’s why we sent him there.

“We knew it was going to be hard but we thought he could help their team as well.

“It’s character-building, it’s learning to deal with bad moments in football. He’s trained really well, he has a great attitude.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“He needed to go and play games, he wanted to go and play games, so I’m delighted we can get him out.

“Edinburgh City have to take a lot of credit as well for taking such a young player.”

