Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone ultimatum as ex McDiarmid Park boss eyes dugout return

Callum Davidson has revealed he was given a win-or-bust ultimatum before losing his job as St Johnstone manager.

Davidson parted company with the Perth Saints just 24 hours after a 2-0 away defeat to Livingston in April, having previously delivered a historic cup double during the 2020/21 campaign.

And the former Saints and Leicester City left-back claims he was told before that game he would be sacked if he failed to mastermind a win.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Davidson said: “I got annoyed in my last game, I changed my formation, which annoyed me. It still sits with me to this day. I was told that if we didn’t win the game I was out.

“In my final game, I knew if I didn’t win that I was gone, so I changed my formation and I thought: we’ll have a go.

“It’s just football and I’ve heard it so many times, that you just have to get on with it.

“It was just disappointing. We were ninth in the league at the time and for St Johnstone to be ninth in the league isn’t too bad. We would all like to be higher but it was a rebuild of the squad.

“I felt we were in a good position and we had the bottom six to play.”

Timing

Davidson did not clarify whether Steve Brown delivered the ultimatum but insists he still has a good relationship with the ex-Saints chairman.

He added: “I had a great relationship with the chairman. I have nothing against him. It’s just timing – timing is a massive thing in football.

“We had a great relationship, we’re still good to this day.

“I wanted to stay on but ultimately if results are poor there is only one person that leaves.”

Davidson, who turned down the chance to take on the reins at Dundee this summer, admits he is keen for a return to management.

He added: “I’m desperate to get back in. I never lost my enthusiasm for it. I had a little break but I’m desperate to get back in and hopefully it happens soon.”