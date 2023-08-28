Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone ultimatum as ex McDiarmid Park boss eyes dugout return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone ultimatum as ex McDiarmid Park boss eyes dugout return

Davidson left the Saintees in April 2023.

By Darren Johnstone
Callum Davidson looks dejected during a St Johnstone defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS.
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson has revealed he was given a win-or-bust ultimatum before losing his job as St Johnstone manager.

Davidson parted company with the Perth Saints just 24 hours after a 2-0 away defeat to Livingston in April, having previously delivered a historic cup double during the 2020/21 campaign.

And the former Saints and Leicester City left-back claims he was told before that game he would be sacked if he failed to mastermind a win.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Davidson said: “I got annoyed in my last game, I changed my formation, which annoyed me. It still sits with me to this day. I was told that if we didn’t win the game I was out.

“In my final game, I knew if I didn’t win that I was gone, so I changed my formation and I thought: we’ll have a go.

“It’s just football and I’ve heard it so many times, that you just have to get on with it.

It was just disappointing. We were ninth in the league at the time and for St Johnstone to be ninth in the league isn’t too bad. We would all like to be higher but it was a rebuild of the squad.

St Johnstone players celebrate winning the 2021 Scottish Cup
St Johnstone lifted the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS

“I felt we were in a good position and we had the bottom six to play.”

Timing

Davidson did not clarify whether Steve Brown delivered the ultimatum but insists he still has a good relationship with the ex-Saints chairman.

He added: “I had a great relationship with the chairman. I have nothing against him. It’s just timing – timing is a massive thing in football.

“We had a great relationship, we’re still good to this day.

“I wanted to stay on but ultimately if results are poor there is only one person that leaves.”

Callum Davidson on the touchline while St Johnstone manager
Callum Davidson insists he still enjoys a good relationship with Steve Brown. Image: SNS.

Davidson, who turned down the chance to take on the reins at Dundee this summer, admits he is keen for a return to management.

He added: “I’m desperate to get back in. I never lost my enthusiasm for it. I had a little break but I’m desperate to get back in and hopefully it happens soon.”

