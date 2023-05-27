Steven MacLean predicts ’emotional day’ in Perth as St Johnstone chairman steps down

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean has expressed his desire to give Steve Brown one final home victory as he prepares to stand down as St Johnstone chairman.

Brown will vacate the role next week following an 11-year stint at the helm, with vice-chairman Charlie Fraser also leaving.

In advance of the proposed sale of the club, owner Geoff Brown will become honorary president.

With much change ahead off the park, MacLean – now confirmed as permanent boss – shed no light on his own job prospects ahead of the visit of Livingston.

His full focus, he stressed, was to deliver a McDiarmid Park performance and result that would hand the boss upstairs a winning send-off.

MacLean said: “What Steve and his dad have done for the club speaks for itself.

“They’ve transformed this club, got to the Premier League, won cups. Any St Johnstone fan must be delighted with their leadership and how they’ve ran the club.

“From top to bottom, on and off the pitch, they’ve done a fantastic job. It will be an emotional day for everyone concerned.

“It will be good for the fans to show their support and gratitude. Personally, Steve put me in interim charge.

“That shows a lot of faith, so I can’t thank him enough. We’ve always had a good relationship, a bit of banter – as player, then coach and even now.

“He still comes in and gives me a bit of stick now and again!

“It’s just good to see him smiling when we’ve won.

“People probably don’t realise how much it affects them, how much it’s their life.

“He lives and breathes this club.”

Included in the boardroom shake-up is a return for ex-director Stan Harris as CEO, a move embraced by MacLean.

He is sure the Brown family will only usher Saints into caring hands when the time – and buyer – is absolutely right to trigger a sale.

MacLean added: “Whatever they do will be the best for this club. They won’t give it up lightly.

“They’ll pass St Johnstone on to the right people who they see fit to run this club.

“Same with bringing Stan back. I know him personally. He’ll be a good fit and someone who will do the right thing by the club. We’re in good hands.”

MacLean has guided Saints to two wins, two draws and a home loss to Motherwell since replacing Callum Davidson.

Next up is Livi, against whom Melker Hallberg, who is set to leave, and the injured Nicky Clark will miss out.

“We want to make it a good day for everyone and the only way to do that is by winning,” added MacLean.