St Johnstone confirm chairman Steve Brown’s departure as Stan Harris appointed new CEO

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have announced their new off-field leadership structure, with former director, Stan Harris, returning to McDiarmid Park in a new role of chief executive.

The Perth club also confirmed that Steve Brown will be stepping down as chairman next week and owner, Geoff Brown, will become honorary president.

Saints are still up for sale but there is no imminent takeover on the horizon and the next appointment expected will be of Steven MacLean as permanent first team manager.

A statement read: “The football club is delighted to announce that Stan Harris will be returning to us in a new role of CEO.

“Stan was at Saints as a director for a period of 15 years before standing down in August, 2021, for health reasons.

“But he is now in line to return and will start his new position on Monday.

“In a boardroom reshuffle, Alan Storrar will join as a director and he will be alongside Roddy Grant.

“Steve Brown will stand down as Chairman next week and Charlie Fraser will also be leaving his role as vice-chairman.

“Geoff Brown will become Honorary President of St Johnstone.”

‘Wonderful honour’

Harris said: “This is a wonderful honour to be given the role of CEO at St Johnstone.

“With Steve Brown standing down as chairman, and the club up for sale, it’s important to have someone at the helm who knows the club inside out.

“We feel my appointment will help the overall stability and continuity.

“I look forward to working with Roddy and Alan and all the other wonderful staff we have here.

“I will lead the board and report to the Brown family.”

Steve Brown said: “Stan was a brilliant member of our board for 15 years and it’s great to have him back, leading the football club.

“Alan is also a solid St Johnstone man with a fine business acumen and will be a huge asset as he steps up from his role as associate director to director.

“Roddy remains on board as a director and I’m delighted about that.

“My dad will now become honorary president instead of chairman.

“We feel that role is more befitting of his overall contribution to St Johnstone over a period of 37 years.”