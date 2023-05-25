Steven MacLean set to land St Johnstone manager’s job after Steve Brown decides interim boss deserves permanent role

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean will be offered the St Johnstone manager’s job.

Courier Sport understands that chairman Steve Brown has been impressed by MacLean’s work as interim boss over the last six weeks and doesn’t intend to open up the recruitment process to identify Callum Davidson’s permanent successor.

The 40-year-old has achieved the goal he was set when he stepped up from assistant manager – keeping Saints in the Premiership.

And he did it with two games to spare.

There have been two wins, two draws and only one defeat in MacLean’s short spell in charge.

He is already putting in the groundwork for next season.

Stability

Brown is due to step down from his role in the near future.

The club is also up for sale but there is no imminent takeover on the horizon and MacLean’s appointment will give Saints some much-needed stability at a time when there will need to be additions to the board of directors.

There is one game left in the season, Livingston at home on Sunday, and the players have been left in no doubt as to the expectations he has of them after they let slip a 2-0 lead against Ross County on Wednesday night.

#SaintsTV spoke to Steven MacLean after our 3-3 draw with Ross County this evening.#SJFC | @SPFL | pic.twitter.com/lgeyEkXFog — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 24, 2023

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, and then we drop our standards,” said MacLean.

“At this level, that’s what happens.

“We’ve set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

“We know those standards now.”