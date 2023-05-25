Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Steven MacLean set to land St Johnstone manager’s job after Steve Brown decides interim boss deserves permanent role

The 40-year-old has kept Saints in the Premiership with two games to spare.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean with Liam Craig in Dingwall.
Steven MacLean with Liam Craig in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean will be offered the St Johnstone manager’s job.

Courier Sport understands that chairman Steve Brown has been impressed by MacLean’s work as interim boss over the last six weeks and doesn’t intend to open up the recruitment process to identify Callum Davidson’s permanent successor.

The 40-year-old has achieved the goal he was set when he stepped up from assistant manager – keeping Saints in the Premiership.

And he did it with two games to spare.

There have been two wins, two draws and only one defeat in MacLean’s short spell in charge.

He is already putting in the groundwork for next season.

Stability

Brown is due to step down from his role in the near future.

The club is also up for sale but there is no imminent takeover on the horizon and MacLean’s appointment will give Saints some much-needed stability at a time when there will need to be additions to the board of directors.

There is one game left in the season, Livingston at home on Sunday, and the players have been left in no doubt as to the expectations he has of them after they let slip a 2-0 lead against Ross County on Wednesday night.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, and then we drop our standards,” said MacLean.

“At this level, that’s what happens.

“We’ve set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

“We know those standards now.”

Conversation

