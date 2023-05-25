Date revealed for Perth Recourse Ladies’ Day 2024

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Racecourse has announced details for Ladies’ Day 2024.

Nearly 7,000 people attended this year’s event, held earlier this month.

Ladies’ Day is one of the biggest events in the city’s social calendar and tickets usually sell out.

More than £6,000 was raised at this year’s event for charity partner Breast Cancer Now.

As well as enjoying the horses, racegoers took part in competitions and enjoyed a post-racing DJ set by Edith Bowman.

The Courier was there to capture the best moments with a picture gallery.

Date for Ladies’ Day 2024

Ladies’ Day returns to Perth Racecourse on Thursday May 16 2024.

While prices have yet to be confirmed, bosses say tickets will go on pre-sale later this year.

Morag Connaghan, Perth Racecourse’s managing director said: “It was another absolutely fantastic Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, enjoyed by almost 7,000 racegoers, and everyone at Perth Racecourse would like to thank everyone for contributing to such a memorable day.

“To raise more than £6,000 for Breast Cancer Now was the cherry on top.

“Energised by the success of Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, we are all fully focused on our summer fixtures starting with bet365 Gold Cup Day next month, with tickets selling very well once again.”

The racecourse’s next fixture is bet365 Gold Cup Day on Sunday June 11 with tickets available online.