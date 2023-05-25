Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Date revealed for Perth Recourse Ladies’ Day 2024

This year's event was enjoyed by nearly 7,000 racegoers.

By Kieran Webster
Women taking a selfie at Perth Racecourse Ladies' Day
(Left to right) Georgia Clark, Lia Gilfillan and Pauls Sloss from Loch Lomond at this year's Ladies' Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Racecourse has announced details for Ladies’ Day 2024.

Nearly 7,000 people attended this year’s event, held earlier this month.

Ladies’ Day is one of the biggest events in the city’s social calendar and tickets usually sell out.

More than £6,000 was raised at this year’s event for charity partner Breast Cancer Now.

As well as enjoying the horses, racegoers took part in competitions and enjoyed a post-racing DJ set by Edith Bowman.

The Courier was there to capture the best moments with a picture gallery.

Date for Ladies’ Day 2024

Ladies’ Day returns to Perth Racecourse on Thursday May 16 2024.

While prices have yet to be confirmed, bosses say tickets will go on pre-sale later this year.

Morag Connaghan, Perth Racecourse’s managing director said: “It was another absolutely fantastic Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, enjoyed by almost 7,000 racegoers, and everyone at Perth Racecourse would like to thank everyone for contributing to such a memorable day.

Scenes capturing many people walking around the grounds of Perth Racecourse.
Many dressed for the occasion at Perth Racecourse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“To raise more than £6,000 for Breast Cancer Now was the cherry on top.

“Energised by the success of Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day, we are all fully focused on our summer fixtures starting with bet365 Gold Cup Day next month, with tickets selling very well once again.”

The racecourse’s next fixture is bet365 Gold Cup Day on Sunday June 11 with tickets available online.

