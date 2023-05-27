Fife Pregnant partner of Glenrothes dad fighting for life in Tenerife says she is in a ‘nightmare’ Lukas Nedza, 25, took ill earlier this month - just one day into a family holiday in Tenerife - and is now in a coma. By Laura Devlin May 27 2023, 3.49pm Share Pregnant partner of Glenrothes dad fighting for life in Tenerife says she is in a ‘nightmare’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4429189/lukas-nedza-glenrothes-dad-tenerife/ Copy Link 0 comment Lukas Nedza and Ellis Campbell with daughter Dominika. Image: Ellis Campbell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation