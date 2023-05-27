Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
30 Seconds to Mars Big Weekend set cancelled leaving disappointed fans in Dundee

The rock band's set on the main stage could not go ahead due to "technical difficulties".

By Emma Crichton
The 30 Seconds To Mars set was cancelled after a 50-minute delay.

30 Seconds To Mars were forced to suddenly cancel their Radio 1 Big Weekend set on Saturday afternoon.

The American rock band had been due to play on the main stage at Camperdown Park but after a 50-minute delay, fans were informed it would not be going ahead.

Thousands of waiting revellers in the crowd grew restless as the band were delayed.

BBC has now confirmed they will instead play the Futures Sounds stage at 11.45am on Sunday.

A statement on Twitter said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, 30 Seconds To Mars will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at Big Weekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.45am.

“We know that there will be Saturday ticket holders who will be disappointed but hope that they can enjoy the show live on Radio 1, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.”

Set cancelled after wait for fans

The group had been due to perform on the Radio 1 main stage at 3.55pm but failed to appear.

Jess Glynne, who was due to perform after 30 Seconds To Mars, took to the stage only five minutes later than scheduled.

Fans were informed the set would not go ahead. Image: Shutterstock

At 4.45pm presenter Jack Saunders came on stage to announce that the band would be unable to perform due to technical difficulties.

He said: “Unfortunately due to technical difficulties, 30 Seconds To Mars won’t be able to perform at Radio 1 Big Weekend.

“I have been watching every single member of the 30 Seconds To Mars team,  every single member of the Big Weekend team, work tirelessly to try to bring this show to life for you today.”

A disappointed fan waiting for 30 Seconds to Mars. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

He added: “They have done everything they can to try to make it happen. The band were quite literally stood side of stage, in their outfits, ready to go and waiting.

“Unfortunately it’s not going to be possible and they send their heartfelt apologies.”

30 Seconds To Mars Big Weekend set cancelled

His announcement was met with boos from the crowd, and a smattering of supportive applause for the disappointed band members.

Fans, some who had gone Big Weekend specifically to see the rockers for the first time since their last album was released in 2018, were left gutted.

Fans grew restless as they waited for news. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Craig Harrison, 37, said: “We are disappointed.

“It’s a bit rubbish. Why is it cancelled? If everyone else can manage why can’t they?

“It is a bit suspicious if you ask me.”

Another disappointed fan added: “I am kind of displeased with the lack of communication.

“We heard nothing until 30 or 40 minutes when they put up a notice.

“People were getting angry and shouting around us”.

Others were more positive but said the band themselves should have come on stage to address the cancellation.

Michael Edwards, 31, said: “I am not too bothered.

“The sun’s out. It’s all good.

“It’s shame for those who obviously are big fans though.

“Jack Saunders from Radio 1 had to make the announcement which is strange in my opinion.

“If the band were ready to come out then why didn’t one of them come out and say it?”

