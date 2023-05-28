Reason for Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Big Weekend no-show revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More details have emerged about why Thirty Seconds to Mars had to call off their appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Saturday.

The American rock band had been due to play on the main stage on Saturday afternoon.

But after fans at Camperdown Park were left waiting for nearly an hour for their set to get under way, revellers were told there had been “technical difficulties”.

The band rearranged their show for Sunday morning instead.

Now it has emerged that singer Jared Leto had an issue with his earpieces.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 on Sunday, DJ Areille Free said: “I got the gossip.

“Apparently his in-ears, the frequency was going wild, so if he sang he would’ve sounded like an alien.”

Matt Edmonson said Leto had been in the Radio 1 studio on Saturday before their planned performance.

He also said Thirty Seconds to Mars “stayed over in Dundee” so that they could play on Sunday.

It comes after some fans speculated that the band had not travelled to Dundee for their show.

The band finally took to the stage just before noon on Sunday.

Safe to say Dundee is liking 30 Seconds to Mars #radio1bigweekend pic.twitter.com/iwgDHqtNgj — Laura Devlin (@LauraDevlinTele) May 28, 2023

Making no reference to the delayed show, Jared joked with the crowd: “I guess this is the breakfast show. I should’ve brought some pancakes or something.

“What do you guys eat in Scotland? Do you eat pancakes out here?

“I gotta say, this is an absolutely beautiful country, beautiful place – what an amazing place.”