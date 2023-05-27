St Johnstone confirm Steven MacLean as next manager on 3-year contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed that Steven MacLean is their new permanent manager on a three-year deal.

The 40-year-old, a cup-winning legend as a player and assistant boss, helped secure the Perth club’s Premiership safety with two games to spare.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week that chairman Steve Brown had made up his mind to offer the job to MacLean and the final details on his contract through to 2023 were completed on Friday.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity,” he said.

“I met with the chairman last night and we sorted things out very quickly.

“I thank him and the board for giving me this exciting opportunity.

“St Johnstone has a very special place in my heart. This club has been a massive part of my life and means so much to me.

“We have secured our SPFL Premiership status and that was my immediate goal.

“But the work for next season starts now and I will be giving my all to be a successful St Johnstone manager.”

New St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean a ‘leader’

Brown, who will be departing next week as a new off-field leadership team takes over, said: “I am delighted to get Steven secured on a three-year contract.

“I’ve known him for many years and I always had him down as a leader.

“As interim manager, he hit his targets very quickly and it became abundantly clear that he was the man I wanted to lead us on a permanent basis.

“He totally gets St Johnstone from top to bottom and has an excellent rapport with our supporters.

“We all believe good times are ahead for our club.”