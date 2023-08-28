Dundee legal firm Thorntons set to open 14th office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee legal firm Thorntons set to open 14th office

The firm, which now has more than 500 staff, is looking north as it seeks to continue its growth.

By Alex Banks
The business is set to open its newest venue in the Highlands. Image: Thorntons
The business is set to open its newest venue in the Highlands. Image: Thorntons

A Dundee-headquartered law firm has announced more expansion with its 14th office set to open.

Thorntons’ latest expansion will see it open its first Highlands branch in Inverness at Beechwood Business Park.

The business said its new office has space to “develop a significant legal presence in the city”.

The new Inverness practice will offer private client services including wills, trusts, and tax planning.

Thorntons will also provide specialist business law advice to clients operating in sectors  including commercial real estate, agriculture and hospitality.

Last month the firm opened a new permanent office in Glasgow which was a £400,000 investment.

Thorntons to add staff team for Inverness office

The firm said it’s currently in the process of appointing a new Inverness-based team, which will include several senior legal figures.

Managing partner Lesley Larg has said the firm will seek opportunities to contribute the local community.

She said: “These are very exciting times for our firm as we prepare to open our second new office of the year, this time in the flourishing city of Inverness.

“We have something unique to offer to the local marketplace and we look forward to introducing our services to a wide range of prospective clients.

“On the private client side, our in-depth knowledge of wills, trusts, and tax planning, will benefit individuals and families as they consider the future of their assets.

“Crucially, we also have significant experience of working across borders both here in the UK and internationally, enabling us to help local businesses to achieve their full potential.

Thorntons opened a new Glasgow office last month. Image: Thorntons

“We will additionally seek opportunities to contribute to the local community. As a firm we are committed to making a positive difference to the areas where we live and work.”

Thorntons currently supports a range of initiatives which benefit individuals and groups in its local communities, including sports, the arts, medical research and local community enterprises.

Its private client team recently launched its annual charity wills campaign in support of Cash for Kids.

The firm, which waives its fee for wills made in the month of September in favour of donations to the charity, has raised more than £600,000 via the campaign, established 27 years ago.

The firm has 71 partners and employs more than 550 people across offices in Tayside, Fife, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Conversation