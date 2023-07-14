Dundee legal firm Thorntons celebrates ‘turning point’ with new office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Dundee legal firm Thorntons celebrates ‘turning point’ with new office

More than £400,000 has been spent on the office, including a mural by a graffiti artist, as the law firm signals its growth ambitions.

By Rob McLaren
Back: Jayne Macfarlane, Colin Graham, Richard Hart, Gurjit Pall. Front: Aimee Gibbons, Paul Haniford, Pamela Muir. Image: Thorntons.
Dundee-headquartered law firm Thorntons has opened its new Glasgow office after a long history of working with clients in the west of Scotland.

The prestigious George Square premises will be able to host more than 60 desks – double the headcount of the existing team of almost 30 people indicating the firm’s commitment to growth.

The business has invested £400,000 in the open plan layout, which incorporates client meeting areas and flexible space that will support collaborative working.

Its environmentally friendly design features solar panels and maximises natural light to reduce energy consumption.

Chairman Colin Graham describes establishing a permanent Glasgow office as a “landmark in the firm’s 166-year history”.

He said: “I believe it will mark a turning point in our business.

Colin Graham, Thorntons chairman. Image: Thorntons

“It also showcases who we are as a business, incorporating a sustainable design and amazing working and client spaces.”

The 7,200 sq ft office features a bespoke artwork by Glasgow graffiti artist Bobby McNamara – better known as Rogue One, the creator of several murals around the city.

Thorntons adding staff in Glasgow

Since the business announced its plans to open a permanent base in Glasgow it has confirmed a number of strategic hires.

These include commercial real estate partners Paul Haniford and Jayne Macfarlane and litigation partner Stephanie Carr.

Mr Graham adds: “Initially, we plan to focus on expanding our specialist business law advice to clients operating in the city’s most prominent sectors.

“These include commercial real estate, technology, higher education and housing associations, while also connecting with and supporting businesses across the wider West region.

The mural in Thorntons’ Glasgow office by graffiti artist Rogue One. Image: Thorntons

“We are very excited by the organic growth opportunities in the marketplace.

“We are also targeting lateral hires and hope to build on our successful track record of mergers and acquisitions.

“Making a positive contribution to the wider Glasgow community will be another key focus in the weeks, months, and years to come.”

The new hires join the firm’s existing highly experienced team which include partner Liam McMonagle, a leading IP, media and technology specialist, Aimee Gibbons, who specialises in commercial property, Pamela Muir who specialises in insolvency and restructuring and Gurjit Pall, immigration lawyer.

Thorntons has more than 71 partners supported by 550 people across its 13 offices across Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Angus, Perth and Fife.

