Dundee legal firm Thorntons celebrates ‘turning point’ with new office

Dundee-headquartered law firm Thorntons has opened its new Glasgow office after a long history of working with clients in the west of Scotland.

The prestigious George Square premises will be able to host more than 60 desks – double the headcount of the existing team of almost 30 people indicating the firm’s commitment to growth.

The business has invested £400,000 in the open plan layout, which incorporates client meeting areas and flexible space that will support collaborative working.

Its environmentally friendly design features solar panels and maximises natural light to reduce energy consumption.

Chairman Colin Graham describes establishing a permanent Glasgow office as a “landmark in the firm’s 166-year history”.

He said: “I believe it will mark a turning point in our business.

“It also showcases who we are as a business, incorporating a sustainable design and amazing working and client spaces.”

The 7,200 sq ft office features a bespoke artwork by Glasgow graffiti artist Bobby McNamara – better known as Rogue One, the creator of several murals around the city.

Thorntons adding staff in Glasgow

Since the business announced its plans to open a permanent base in Glasgow it has confirmed a number of strategic hires.

These include commercial real estate partners Paul Haniford and Jayne Macfarlane and litigation partner Stephanie Carr.

Mr Graham adds: “Initially, we plan to focus on expanding our specialist business law advice to clients operating in the city’s most prominent sectors.

“These include commercial real estate, technology, higher education and housing associations, while also connecting with and supporting businesses across the wider West region.

“We are very excited by the organic growth opportunities in the marketplace.

“We are also targeting lateral hires and hope to build on our successful track record of mergers and acquisitions.

“Making a positive contribution to the wider Glasgow community will be another key focus in the weeks, months, and years to come.”

The new hires join the firm’s existing highly experienced team which include partner Liam McMonagle, a leading IP, media and technology specialist, Aimee Gibbons, who specialises in commercial property, Pamela Muir who specialises in insolvency and restructuring and Gurjit Pall, immigration lawyer.

Thorntons has more than 71 partners supported by 550 people across its 13 offices across Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Angus, Perth and Fife.