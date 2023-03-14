Dundee law firm signals ‘growth ambitions’ in Tayside and Fife with new staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee law firm Thorntons has added to its headcount with a number of new appointments as it continues its growth across Tayside and Fife.

Six new solicitors have joined the firm’s teams in Dundee, Forfar, St Andrews and Perth.

Their appointments have come in response to a strong growth in demand for services.

Headquartered in Dundee, the firm has 13 offices ranging from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose to St Andrews, Arbroath and Perth.

Adding to Tayside and Fife teams

The Dundee office has added to its headcount with the appointments of Millie Griffiths as a solicitor in the wills, trusts and succession team.

Zeenat Reid has joined Thorntons as a solicitor in the commercial real estate team.

She will work alongside the team to advise on a mix of commercial real estate matters including purchases, sales, and security work.

Elsewhere, Aimee Young has joined the wills, trusts and succession team in the Forfar office and Lauren McIntosh has joined the Forfar office as a solicitor in the wills, trusts and succession team.

James Martin has joined the residential property team in Forfar as an associate. He has extensive experience in both the English and Scottish residential property markets.

Mr Martin said: “Thorntons has an excellent reputation for client service, colleague retention and career development.

“Having started my career at a firm based in Fife, I’m looking forward to bringing all that I’ve learned back to a property market I have a lot of experience within.”

Thorntons’ pride in Tayside and Fife

Thorntons chairman Colin Graham said: “The development of our east coast offices is a real source of pride of us – signalling our growth ambitions for the region.

“We are delighted with these new appointments.

“The new generation of lawyers coming through the firm are extremely capable, hardworking and, most importantly, share the same values as those who have gone before them.

“I am very confident they will quickly play their part in providing our growing roster of clients with the benefit of their specialist knowledge and expertise.”

Thorntons recently reported a 12% rise in sales, to £34.9 million, as it returned to pre-Covid levels.

The firm also saw its operating profits increase by more than 10%, to £10.1m, from the previous year.