Dundee law firm signals ‘growth ambitions’ in Tayside and Fife with new staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee law firm signals ‘growth ambitions’ in Tayside and Fife with new staff

By Gavin Harper
March 14 2023, 4.40pm Updated: March 14 2023, 5.15pm
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin. Image: Chris Scott Photography.

Dundee law firm Thorntons has added to its headcount with a number of new appointments as it continues its growth across Tayside and Fife.

Six new solicitors have joined the firm’s teams in Dundee, Forfar, St Andrews and Perth.

Their appointments have come in response to a strong growth in demand for services.

Headquartered in Dundee, the firm has 13 offices ranging from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose to St Andrews, Arbroath and Perth.

Adding to Tayside and Fife teams

The Dundee office has added to its headcount with the appointments of Millie Griffiths as a solicitor in the wills, trusts and succession team.

Zeenat Reid has joined Thorntons as a solicitor in the commercial real estate team.

She will work alongside the team to advise on a mix of commercial real estate matters including purchases, sales, and security work.

Elsewhere, Aimee Young has joined the wills, trusts and succession team in the Forfar office and Lauren McIntosh has joined the Forfar office as a solicitor in the wills, trusts and succession team.

Thorntons chairman Colin Graham and managing partner Lesley Larg.

James Martin has joined the residential property team in Forfar as an associate. He has extensive experience in both the English and Scottish residential property markets.

Mr Martin said: “Thorntons has an excellent reputation for client service, colleague retention and career development.

“Having started my career at a firm based in Fife, I’m looking forward to bringing all that I’ve learned back to a property market I have a lot of experience within.”

Thorntons’ pride in Tayside and Fife

Thorntons chairman Colin Graham said: “The development of our east coast offices is a real source of pride of us – signalling our growth ambitions for the region.

“We are delighted with these new appointments.

“The new generation of lawyers coming through the firm are extremely capable, hardworking and, most importantly, share the same values as those who have gone before them.

“I am very confident they will quickly play their part in providing our growing roster of clients with the benefit of their specialist knowledge and expertise.”

Thorntons recently reported a 12% rise in sales, to £34.9 million, as it returned to pre-Covid levels.

The firm also saw its operating profits increase by more than 10%, to £10.1m, from the previous year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

What we know and what has been rumoured to be in the Budget
Ofgem takes action against suppliers which have ‘failed to follow the rules’
Queen’s University workers set for two-day strike over pay and pensions
UK firms should look to trade abroad amid recession fears, Santander says
NatWest limits cryptocurrency payments amid scam concerns
Banking stocks steady in aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Arbroath convenience store on sale with owners to retire after almost 40 years
Facebook owner Meta to axe another 10,000 jobs
Some cough medicines pulled from shelves over safety fears
Keegan calls on teaching union to enter talks instead of staging strikes

Most Read

1
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation
Perth swim club urges SNP to match UK funds and save city's leisure pool…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented