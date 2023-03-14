Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes

By Neil Henderson
March 14 2023, 4.44pm
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Old Bank Dental Practice in Tayport is to close. Image: Google Street View.

Tayport’s Old Bank dental clinic has informed patients that it will close due to a shortage of qualified staff.

Real Good Dental – which runs the clinic –  blamed the closure on a failure to an recruit NHS dentist despite “many months” of trying.

The imminent closure will leave the north Fife community without a local dentist – forcing them to travel outside the area for treatment.

In a letter seen by The Courier, the operator wrote: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic general dentistry worldwide has suffered massively.

Failure to recruit new dentist

“General dental practitioners are at an all-time shortage leaving many dental practices unable to recruit enough suitable staff.”

Patients are being told they will have to agree to have their registrations moved to clinics in Cupar or Dundee, or register with another NHS dentist.

Those registered at the Tayport clinic have 12 weeks to find alternative dental provision before their registration is terminated.

Real Good Dental Company has been contacted for comment.

Fife now has 32 fewer NHS dentists than it did in 2019 – with local politicians saying the lack of dental care creating a potential “ticking time bomb”.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has expressed concern at the closure and called on the Scottish Government to do more support dental practices.

Alterative practices at Cupar and Dundee

He said: “I know people in Tayport and the surrounding area who rely on the dentist will be worried about having to travel further for dental care or find another dentist accepting new NHS patients.

“Over recent months I have heard a lot of concern from constituents about difficulties accessing NHS dental treatment.

North East Fife MSP has voiced his concerns over the closure. Image: PA.

“I have spoken with local dentists, including holding a meeting last month, to understand the problems they are facing, and have raised these issues in parliament.

“There is no doubt that the Scottish Government needs to do more to support dental services, or they will continue to struggle as this decision about Tayport’s service shows.

“This is part of a pattern where across Fife there are now 32 fewer dental practices providing NHS care.

“I will continue to press ministers to take the problems in dentistry seriously and to act urgently.

“This includes fixing the current system of NHS funding which leaves dentists out of pocket for much of the work they do.”

Scottish Government says MSP’s claim is incorrect

Responding to Mr Rennie’s concerns, Scottish Government spokesperson said the MSP’s claims of fewer dental practices in Fife were “factually inaccurate”.

Information shows there were 32 fewer dentists in Fife providing NHS dentistry, not dental practices, in the period January – November 2022.

A spokesperson said: “These claims are factually inaccurate, and do not reflect official statistics on NHS dentistry in Scotland.

“On the contrary, the latest Public Health Scotland statistics show over 1.6 million NHS examination appointments were completed between April and October with an average of more than 300,000 courses of treatment per month, meaning we are set for over 3.5 million contacts in the 2022/23 financial year.

“This constitutes an increase of 40% in NHS dental activity compared with 2021-22.”

