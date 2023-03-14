VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side win survival fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes the positive energy from the loyal Arbroath fans can inspire the Angus side to stay in the Championship.

Arbroath supporters have continued to back their club in numbers this term with record season ticket sales of 1500 giving them an average crowd of 2,000.

The numbers haven’t waned, with the Lichties fan continuing to back their team despite finding themselves bottom of the Championship with nine games to go.

And January recruit El-Mhanni feels the strong support from the sidelines can push Arbroath over the line.

“The fans have been so supportive,” Yasin told Courier Sport.

“It’s at times like these, when you are going through a difficult period, that you need them most.

“And they have been there.

“They have been a fantastic support but I think a big part of that is because they realise it’s not all doom and gloom yet.

“It’s in our hands to control our destiny and we will control it.

“There is a strong community in Arbroath and the fans will always willing to help.

“A few weeks ago we had a Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell and the fans came to help with the covers on the pitch to get it on.

🇱🇻 💪 Incredibly proud of my club @ArbroathFC & amazing community spirit in our town. Terrific effort to get the game v @MotherwellFC ON. If you haven’t got a ticket & fancy watching a game of fitba then get down to Gayfield to support the Lichties. 🎟️ https://t.co/UClu13bzaH pic.twitter.com/qrXIRDSjNe — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 21, 2023

“Things like that show how important the club is to them but also how important they are to us.

“We need the fans as much as they need us.

“I know we talk a lot about a team of eleven on the park but it’s bigger than that. It’s a team of everyone who is connected to the club.

“Everyone here is positive. No-one lacks belief.

“That’s how it should be. I believe positivity is the best way forward, it’s how you get the best out of yourself.

“If you are too negative then it’s not a nice place to be.

“The gaffer helps with that. He’s an excellent motivator.

“We don’t need motivated to win games for this football club but he gets us up even more. He’s someone you want to go out there and fight for.

“The gaffer doesn’t show any nerves or any doubt whatsoever. When you see that from him then you feel you’re going to be alright.”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on goal hunt

Former Newcastle United star Yasin is determined to hit the goal trail in front of the BBC Scotland cameras as Arbroath face Morton on Friday.

He netted twice and had three assists in his opening three games for Lichties.

It has only been five games since his last strike but El-Mhanni is keen to net again.

“I’ve been on a bit of a mini-drought and haven’t scored in a while,” added Yasin.

“As a forward player getting a goal or an assist is something I should be doing.

“We’ve drawn our last two games. One goal would have been decisive. I hope we find the cutting edge.”