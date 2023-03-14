VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side win survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side win survival fight

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2023, 4.53pm
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes the positive energy from the loyal Arbroath fans can inspire the Angus side to stay in the Championship.

Arbroath supporters have continued to back their club in numbers this term with record season ticket sales of 1500 giving them an average crowd of 2,000.

The numbers haven’t waned, with the Lichties fan continuing to back their team despite finding themselves bottom of the Championship with nine games to go.

And January recruit El-Mhanni feels the strong support from the sidelines can push Arbroath over the line.

“The fans have been so supportive,” Yasin told Courier Sport.

“It’s at times like these, when you are going through a difficult period, that you need them most.

“And they have been there.

“They have been a fantastic support but I think a big part of that is because they realise it’s not all doom and gloom yet.

“It’s in our hands to control our destiny and we will control it.

“There is a strong community in Arbroath and the fans will always willing to help.

“A few weeks ago we had a Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell and the fans came to help with the covers on the pitch to get it on.

“Things like that show how important the club is to them but also how important they are to us.

“We need the fans as much as they need us.

“I know we talk a lot about a team of eleven on the park but it’s bigger than that. It’s a team of everyone who is connected to the club.

“Everyone here is positive. No-one lacks belief.

“That’s how it should be. I believe positivity is the best way forward, it’s how you get the best out of yourself.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni feels inspired by Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

“If you are too negative then it’s not a nice place to be.

“The gaffer helps with that. He’s an excellent motivator.

“We don’t need motivated to win games for this football club but he gets us up even more. He’s someone you want to go out there and fight for.

“The gaffer doesn’t show any nerves or any doubt whatsoever. When you see that from him then you feel you’re going to be alright.”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on goal hunt

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni wants more goals. Image: SNS

Former Newcastle United star Yasin is determined to hit the goal trail in front of the BBC Scotland cameras as Arbroath face Morton on Friday.

He netted twice and had three assists in his opening three games for Lichties.

It has only been five games since his last strike but El-Mhanni is keen to net again.

“I’ve been on a bit of a mini-drought and haven’t scored in a while,” added Yasin.

“As a forward player getting a goal or an assist is something I should be doing.

“We’ve drawn our last two games. One goal would have been decisive. I hope we find the cutting edge.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented