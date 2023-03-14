LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister – what’s their vision for Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister – what’s their vision for Scotland?

By Andy Philip
March 14 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 14 2023, 5.31pm
We speak to the SNP leader contenders for our Stooshie podcast. Image: DC Thomson.
We speak to the SNP leader contenders for our Stooshie podcast. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland will have a new first minister by the end of March, but there won’t be a national election to settle it.

So what do they stand for? What will they do for the rest of the country? And what motivates them to run for the leadership in the first place?

We sat down with each of them for a special series of our politics podcast, The Stooshie.

Each episode is available to listen to here.

Highlights include:

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Humza Yousaf on race, health and family

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf knows he’s got a tough record to defend.

But he’s determined to prove he can do well in the top job.

And he has plenty to say about his background, his experience of racism and his hope for independence in just five years.

READ MORE: All you need to know as voting opens for Scotland’s next first minister

Kate Forbes on tough decisions ahead

Kate Forbes tells us about faith in politics, including her stunned reaction to the backlash.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She admits there will be difficult decisions ahead on laws including assisted dying.

And she explains how family help her with advice, having not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon in the campaign.

Ash Regan on independence

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

Ash Regan knows she has a mountain to climb.

But she’s convinced the UK Government can be brought to the negotiating table for a referendum.

She was first out of the blocks with big promises for the region. Can you she surprise the doubters and deliver?

Listen to all our Stooshie episodes here.

 

