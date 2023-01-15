VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have put down their protective covers in an effort to beat the big freeze ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell.

The Angus side, armed by a team of around 50 volunteers, covered the Gayfield turf at 9am on Sunday with temperatures expected to plummet this week.

Snow showers are expected to hit the town on Wednesday afternoon and the club will keep the covers down all week to ensure the game stays on.

🇱🇻 Outstanding effort by the @ArbroathFC volunteers this morning to help groundsman @boonsbushes0681 get the Gayfield covers down ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell. Back on Friday night to lift them if anyone wants to help? pic.twitter.com/aZKRAbNOvK — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 15, 2023

The club aim to lift the covers again on Friday night and will be seeking further support from volunteers.

“We’re very grateful to all the volunteers who gave up their Sunday morning to help put the covers down,” said Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.

“It was a fantastic effort by all and epitomises the community spirit of Arbroath.

“We are making every effort to get the Motherwell game on and planning ahead for the poor forecast.

“We’re expecting a big crowd and are, hopefully, looking forward to a terrific cup tie.”

Arbroath vs @MotherwellFC Tickets now on sale Arbroath – https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Motherwell – https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp No Pay at the Gate / Season Tickets not validhttps://t.co/mNzZipgeFK pic.twitter.com/T3kIGmpSrZ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 9, 2023

Ticket sales for the Motherwell match are going well.

Arbroath are hoping for a similar crowd to the 4,049 that turned up for Hibernian in the Scottish Cup last year.

It’s understood Motherwell have already sold 1,500 briefs and that will be bolstered by a healthy home support.

Arbroath seek reinforcements ahead of Motherwell clash

Meanwhile, Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell has revealed the club are still very active in the transfer market.

The Lichties have signed five players in the January window with new signings Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni both scoring in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

But they are keen to add further attacking options to support former West Ham youngster Adarkwa.

“We’re looking for more attacking options and are working on that right now,” said Campbell.

“The hope is we can get some in before the window closes at the end of the month.

“Our focus is now on Motherwell at Gayfield.

“It will be a great day for our fans. We are feeling positive.

“If we can build our confidence then with the character and spirit this club has we will be a force to be reckoned with.”