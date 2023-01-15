VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell

By Ewan Smith
January 15 2023, 12.03pm Updated: January 15 2023, 4.56pm
Arbroath have covered their pitch ahead of Saturday's clash with Motherwell. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath have covered their pitch ahead of Saturday's clash with Motherwell. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Arbroath have put down their protective covers in an effort to beat the big freeze ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell.

The Angus side, armed by a team of around 50 volunteers, covered the Gayfield turf at 9am on Sunday with temperatures expected to plummet this week.

Snow showers are expected to hit the town on Wednesday afternoon and the club will keep the covers down all week to ensure the game stays on.

The club aim to lift the covers again on Friday night and will be seeking further support from volunteers.

“We’re very grateful to all the volunteers who gave up their Sunday morning to help put the covers down,” said Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.

“It was a fantastic effort by all and epitomises the community spirit of Arbroath.

“We are making every effort to get the Motherwell game on and planning ahead for the poor forecast.

“We’re expecting a big crowd and are, hopefully, looking forward to a terrific cup tie.”

Ticket sales for the Motherwell match are going well.

Arbroath are hoping for a similar crowd to the 4,049 that turned up for Hibernian in the Scottish Cup last year.

It’s understood Motherwell have already sold 1,500 briefs and that will be bolstered by a healthy home support.

Arbroath seek reinforcements ahead of Motherwell clash

Meanwhile, Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell has revealed the club are still very active in the transfer market.

The Lichties have signed five players in the January window with new signings Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni both scoring in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

But they are keen to add further attacking options to support former West Ham youngster Adarkwa.

“We’re looking for more attacking options and are working on that right now,” said Campbell.

“The hope is we can get some in before the window closes at the end of the month.

Sean Adarkwa is in fine form for Arbroath ahead of the visit of Motherwell. Image: SNS

“Our focus is now on Motherwell at Gayfield.

“It will be a great day for our fans. We are feeling positive.

“If we can build our confidence then with the character and spirit this club has we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…
Middleton celebrates. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Is Glenn Middleton enjoying his best form since Rangers…
Alex Jakubiak scores from the spot against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wants more from his attacking options as he praises Alex…
St Johnstone have big on-field and off-field issues. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way - big problems need addressed on…
Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
Anstruther Lifeboat launching. Image: Anstruther RNLI.
VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions
Clear up at Glamis after the high winds. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way
The accused has been ordered to work with addiction services to beat his cocaine habit.
Fife driver at SIXTEEN times cocaine limit was in drug-induced psychosis

Editor's Picks