Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties collect crucial point

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent to the stands as his side picked up a valuable Championship point at Ayr United.

New signings Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni were both on the scoresheet as Lichties came from behind to almost win on the road.

A controversial Ben Dempsey penalty – which sparked Campbell’s sending off – and a Sean McGinty leveller ensured this one ended 2-2.

Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments

With the hosts pushing for the Championship title and Arbroath desperate for survival points this was always going to be a nervy meeting.

It was almost over before it started.

While the rain subsided, gusts of up to 50mph put the game in doubt with ref Craig Napier doing a late weather check before kick-off.

The wind caused havoc in the opening period.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston struggled to get the ball out of his own half from clearances.

Arbroath DID have chances, with Adarkwa’s third minute strike superbly blocked by Charlie Albinson.

But it took a stunning stop by Gaston to deny Josh Mullin keeping the Angus side in it.

Then came a moment of real controversy as Ayr were awarded a contentious penalty.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson fell under a challenge by David Gold and Napier pointed straight to the spot.

Ben Dempsey had to re-spot the ball four times before he could fire beyond Gaston.

Adarkwa drew Arbroath level on 57 minutes with a superb flick over Albinson from ten yards.

El-Mhanni then got in on the act with as his wind-assisted strike found the top corner.

Ayr then drew level again with Sean McGinty’s bullet header.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell was dealt a big blow ahead of this game after Marcel Oakley was recalled by his parent club Birmingham City.

But with Scott Stewart fully-fit again, Arbroath were able to quickly fill the void.

Arbroath looked up for this one from the off, going in hard on challenges and pressing their opponents in challenging conditions.

Campbell must have been happy with his side’s commitment but less than amused by the officiating.

His afternoon was cut short as he was red carded for dissent and encroaching the pitch.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Stewart 6, Hamilton 6, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Gold 6, McKenna 7, Balde 7, Adarkwa 8, Ben El-Mhanni 6 (Linn 70, 3), Dow 7 (Hilson 81 2). Subs: Gill, Hilson, Linn, Bitsindou, Hoti, Allan.

Ayr United v Arbroath star man

Arbroath have been crying out for a striker all season and they may have found one in Sean Adarkwa.

Adarkwa led the line superbly well and showed his goalscoring instincts with the equaliser.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier had a big call to game before the game started as gusts of up to 50mph put this game in doubt.

He gave it the green light but his decision to give Ayr a penalty, was questionable.