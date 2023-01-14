Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties collect crucial point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties collect crucial point

By Ewan Smith
January 14 2023, 4.55pm Updated: January 14 2023, 5.56pm
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent to the stands as his side picked up a valuable Championship point at Ayr United.

New signings Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni were both on the scoresheet as Lichties came from behind to almost win on the road.

A controversial Ben Dempsey penalty – which sparked Campbell’s sending off – and a Sean McGinty leveller ensured this one ended 2-2.

Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments

With the hosts pushing for the Championship title and Arbroath desperate for survival points this was always going to be a nervy meeting.

It was almost over before it started.

While the rain subsided, gusts of up to 50mph put the game in doubt with ref Craig Napier doing a late weather check before kick-off.

The wind caused havoc in the opening period.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston struggled to get the ball out of his own half from clearances.

Arbroath DID have chances, with Adarkwa’s third minute strike superbly blocked by Charlie Albinson.

But it took a stunning stop by Gaston to deny Josh Mullin keeping the Angus side in it.

Then came a moment of real controversy as Ayr were awarded a contentious penalty.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson fell under a challenge by David Gold and Napier pointed straight to the spot.

Arbroath star David Gold protests his innocence at the penalty award v Ayr United. Image: SNS

Ben Dempsey had to re-spot the ball four times before he could fire beyond Gaston.

Adarkwa drew Arbroath level on 57 minutes with a superb flick over Albinson from ten yards.

El-Mhanni then got in on the act with as his wind-assisted strike found the top corner.

Ayr then drew level again with Sean McGinty’s bullet header.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell was dealt a big blow ahead of this game after Marcel Oakley was recalled by his parent club Birmingham City.

But with Scott Stewart fully-fit again, Arbroath were able to quickly fill the void.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell wasn’t happy with the penalty award. Image: SNS

Arbroath looked up for this one from the off, going in hard on challenges and pressing their opponents in challenging conditions.

Campbell must have been happy with his side’s commitment but less than amused by the officiating.

His afternoon was cut short as he was red carded for dissent and encroaching the pitch.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Stewart 6, Hamilton 6, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Gold 6, McKenna 7, Balde 7, Adarkwa 8, Ben El-Mhanni 6 (Linn 70, 3), Dow 7 (Hilson 81 2). Subs: Gill, Hilson, Linn, Bitsindou, Hoti, Allan.

Ayr United v Arbroath star man

Arbroath have been crying out for a striker all season and they may have found one in Sean Adarkwa.

Adarkwa led the line superbly well and showed his goalscoring instincts with the equaliser.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier had a big call to game before the game started as gusts of up to 50mph put this game in doubt.

He gave it the green light but his decision to give Ayr a penalty, was questionable.

 

