Marcel Oakley backs ‘special club’ Arbroath for survival – as he returns to Birmingham City

By Ewan Smith
January 11 2023, 1.53pm
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS

Marcel Oakley is convinced Arbroath will win their Championship survival fight without him – after heading back to Birmingham City.

Oakley, 20, has returned to English Championship side Birmingham after a successful loan spell at Gayfield for the first half of the season.

The wing-back had three assists in 19 appearances for Lichties after signing a short-term deal in September.

That made him a firm fans’ favourite with many gutted at the news of his exit after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Inverness.

But Oakely is sure Arbroath will get the points they need to stay up in his absence.

Marcel Oakley has played his final game for Arbroath. Image: SNS

“The most surprising thing for me from my time at Arbroath is where we are in the table,” Oakley told Courier Sport.

“There are some really talented players at the club and we played some good football.

“They deserve to be higher in the league and I’m confident they will be come the end of the season.

“It’s a shame I left after a defeat but I have a lot of fond memories from my time at Arbroath.

“It was my first loan move and I was a long way from home.

“Arbroath is quite a bit different from Birmingham.

“But it’s a special club and they made me feel welcome from day one. They looked after me on and off the park.

“I’ve hopefully got a long and successful career ahead of me but I’ll never forget Arbroath and I really hope they stay up.”

Marcel Oakley unclear on future plans

Marcel Oakley believes he has improved during his Arbroath spell. Image: SNS

Oakley isn’t sure what the short-term future holds for him after making his return to training at St Andrew’s.

But he believes he is heading back down south as a more complete player.

“I loved my time at Arbroath,” added Oakley. “My future there was never in my hands.

“It was always Birmingham’s decision over what happened.

“They were keeping track of me and I’ve had positive feedback.

“I’m not sure what the future holds. I’ve come back to Birmingham to impress and try to get in their first team.

“That’s easier said than done.

“It may be I go on loan elsewhere but I’m definitely a better player from being at Arbroath.

“I love to attack but Dick Campbell and Pink (Ian Campbell) taught me to defend first.

“I feel I’ve added to my game and felt very appreciated at Arbroath.

“I’ve had a few positive messages from the Arbroath fans since I left and every encounter I had with them was positive.”

