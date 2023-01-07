Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcel Oakley has played his last game for Arbroath after Saturday’s heavy home defeat to Inverness.

Oakley’s loan deal from Birmingham City expired at full-time of the 4-1 loss to Inverness.

And despite Arbroath’s best efforts to keep the English defender at Gayfield, he’s heading for the exit door.

“That will be Marcel’s last game for us today,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

“I didn’t know that but a wee birdie told me he is going elsewhere. It’s not coming from Marcel.

“He was dreaming at the third goal. McKay ran off him and Inverness scored with a tap-in. It was a shocking defensive error.

“If players don’t want to be here then they shouldn’t stay.

“I’m not here to look after Marcel. If Marcel wants to come here and play for Arbroath then great.

“But it looks like he’s going to go back down south and play at a higher level in England.

“I’m absolutely gutted by that news but there’s nothing I can do about it.

“He goes with the best wishes from me and everyone at Arbroath.

“He’s a reasonable player and has done well for Arbroath.”

It was another damaging home defeat for Arbroath.

They have lost 4-1 and 5-1 at Gayfield to Queen’s Park and Dunfermline in recent weeks and were on the end of another sore one on Saturday.

Campbell added: “Everyone who knows Dick Campbell will know what that means to me.

“Don’t ask me how I’m feeling. I’m raging and so will every one of our 1800 Arbroath fans be.

“But we have to knuckle down and start working at our game to get the wins.

“I’ll have to lift the players again for the trip to Ayr so I’m not going to stand here and slaughter them.

“We’ll knuckle down and go again.”