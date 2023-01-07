Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy home defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy home defeat

By Ewan Smith
January 7 2023, 4.54pm Updated: January 7 2023, 11.01pm
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath suffered another heavy home defeat against an Inverness side who ended their Scottish Premiership dream.

Goals from Billy McKay, Daniel McKay and Jay Henderson and Lewis Nicolson ensured Yasin Ben El-Mhanni’s first Arbroath goal was a mere consolation.

It was a bitter blow for Lichties, who were knocked out of the Scottish Premiership play-offs by Inverness last year.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the 4-1 defeat and here is our verdict:

Key moments: Arbroath v Inverness

Joao Balde, Sean Adarkwa and Ben El-Mhanni all started against Dark Blues and made an instant impact.

And they were joined this week by Ryan Dow and Steven Hetherington with Arbroath making five signings in six days.

New Arbroath signings Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni. Image: SNS

The news that Arbroath have sold almost 1500 season tickets was a further boost.

But this was an Inverness side that beat Cove Rangers 6-1 last week.

And despite some promising early signs from Arbroath, it was the visitors who took a ninth minute lead.

Lewis Hyde’s cross deflected into the path of McKay who stroked home his tenth goal of the season.

But Arbroath responded in 26 minutes with El-Mhanni showing great composure to stroke home from 20 yards.

Inverness then restored their advantage as Derek Gaston’s clearance fell kindly for Jay Henderson to lob home.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni drew Arbroath level. Image: SNS

Arbroath tried to force their way back into the game after the break, dominating possession.

But it was Caley who scored again on the break as Daniel McKay slotted home their third after racing onto a Sean Welsh pass.

Nicolson then rubbed further salt into Arbroath’s wounds with the fourth.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell, understandably, went into this game full of optimism after a great start to the New Year for Arbroath.

Monday’s 4-2 win at Dundee and the swift arrival of their new signings, has given Lichties hope they are about to turn the corner.

Campbell kept the same starting XI that faced Dark Blues.

Ricky Little started on the bench after his return from suspension with debutant Dow also in reserve.

Campbell shuffled his pack at the break bringing Little on.

And he tinkered again as Arbroath fell 3-1 down bringing on fans’ favourite Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson for Marcel Oakley and Scott Bitsindou.

Man in the middle

Referee Gavin Duncan took charge of the Arbroath v Inverness game. Image: SNS

Gavin Duncan allowed play to flow with sensible refereeing.

He did, however, come under the spotlight in the first period as Arbroath had a penalty appeal turned down with Scott Stewart falling under the challenge of Wallace Duffy.

Arbroath v Inverness: Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 6, Oakley 6 (Hilson 5), Hamilton 6, Bitsindou 6 (Linn 5), O’Brien 7, Gold 5 (Little 6), Stewart 7, McKenna 7, Balde 6, El-Mhanni 8 (Dow 2), Adarkwa 6. Subs: Gill, Hoti, Allan.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Arbroath star man

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni showed he has star quality once again with a sublime finish and a series of net touches.

