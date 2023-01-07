Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy home defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath suffered another heavy home defeat against an Inverness side who ended their Scottish Premiership dream.

Goals from Billy McKay, Daniel McKay and Jay Henderson and Lewis Nicolson ensured Yasin Ben El-Mhanni’s first Arbroath goal was a mere consolation.

It was a bitter blow for Lichties, who were knocked out of the Scottish Premiership play-offs by Inverness last year.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the 4-1 defeat and here is our verdict:

Key moments: Arbroath v Inverness

Joao Balde, Sean Adarkwa and Ben El-Mhanni all started against Dark Blues and made an instant impact.

And they were joined this week by Ryan Dow and Steven Hetherington with Arbroath making five signings in six days.

The news that Arbroath have sold almost 1500 season tickets was a further boost.

But this was an Inverness side that beat Cove Rangers 6-1 last week.

And despite some promising early signs from Arbroath, it was the visitors who took a ninth minute lead.

Lewis Hyde’s cross deflected into the path of McKay who stroked home his tenth goal of the season.

But Arbroath responded in 26 minutes with El-Mhanni showing great composure to stroke home from 20 yards.

Inverness then restored their advantage as Derek Gaston’s clearance fell kindly for Jay Henderson to lob home.

Arbroath tried to force their way back into the game after the break, dominating possession.

But it was Caley who scored again on the break as Daniel McKay slotted home their third after racing onto a Sean Welsh pass.

Nicolson then rubbed further salt into Arbroath’s wounds with the fourth.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell, understandably, went into this game full of optimism after a great start to the New Year for Arbroath.

Monday’s 4-2 win at Dundee and the swift arrival of their new signings, has given Lichties hope they are about to turn the corner.

Campbell kept the same starting XI that faced Dark Blues.

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle We keep with the same 11 that won on Monday. Little returns from suspension and joins new signing Dow on the bench. Allan returns to the squad after injury, but the game is too soon for Tait and Hetherington should be ready for Sat. pic.twitter.com/G1SV0U2u7B — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 7, 2023

Ricky Little started on the bench after his return from suspension with debutant Dow also in reserve.

Campbell shuffled his pack at the break bringing Little on.

And he tinkered again as Arbroath fell 3-1 down bringing on fans’ favourite Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson for Marcel Oakley and Scott Bitsindou.

Man in the middle

Gavin Duncan allowed play to flow with sensible refereeing.

He did, however, come under the spotlight in the first period as Arbroath had a penalty appeal turned down with Scott Stewart falling under the challenge of Wallace Duffy.

Arbroath v Inverness: Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 6, Oakley 6 (Hilson 5), Hamilton 6, Bitsindou 6 (Linn 5), O’Brien 7, Gold 5 (Little 6), Stewart 7, McKenna 7, Balde 6, El-Mhanni 8 (Dow 2), Adarkwa 6. Subs: Gill, Hoti, Allan.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Arbroath star man

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni showed he has star quality once again with a sublime finish and a series of net touches.