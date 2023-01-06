Steven Hetherington is Arbroath’s 5th January signing – as Angus side home in on 1500 season ticket sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have moved quickly to shore up their injury-hit midfield by signing Falkirk star Steven Hetherington.

Hetherington, 29, has become the Gayfield side’s FIFTH January signing since the transfer window re-opened on Sunday.

He follows Joao Balde, Ryan Dow, Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in penning deals at Gayfield.

The ex-Rangers youngster has joined Arbroath, who are edging towards 1,500 season ticket sales, on loan until the end of the season.

Hetherington starred for Motherwell at the early part of his career before a seven-year stint at Alloa Athletic.

We are delighted to welcome midfielder @hetherington4 on loan from @FalkirkFC until the end of the season. Steven is well known to us after facing him numerous times when he was at Alloa and comes with vast experience and is another great addition!https://t.co/Ac4nIRyara pic.twitter.com/iKhZyd6NWT — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 6, 2023

Hetherington joined Falkirk in 2021 and was immediately made club captain by former Arbroath boss Paul Sheerin.

The Hartlepool-born star has made 20 appearances for Falkirk but is currently nearing full fitness again after injury.

Steven Hetherington in to cover injured duo

With Keaghan Jacobs expected to be out for several months and Dylan Tait still out, Hetherington will give Arbroath much-needed midfield reinforcements.

Jacobs has returned to light training at Arbroath after undergoing surgery in London on a hamstring tendon injury.

He is expected to be out for ten to 12 weeks, hoping to step back on the pitch before the season ends in May.

“I’m feeling good after the operation,” Jacobs told Arbroath TV.

“I’m only two weeks into my recovery period but everything is going well.

“Everyone is happy with how the operation went and, so far, I’m on track.

“I’m gutted that I’m injured but we have caught it quickly and hopefully I can get back playing in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, Arbroath have released striker Kareem Isiaka after his short-term deal expired this week.

Isiaka started just once and made five sub appearances following his move from Icelandic side Umf Vikingur Olafsvik in September.