Home Sport Football

Andy Munro vows Forfar will rally round injury-hit Darren Whyte as defender eyes up play-off push

By Ewan Smith
January 6 2023, 5.15pm
Andy Munro has vowed to look after injured Forfar star Darren Whyte. Image: SNS
Andy Munro believes Forfar will rally round injured star Darren Whyte and help the Station Park side push for promotion play-offs.

Long-serving Loons ace Whyte is almost certainly out for the rest of the season with a troublesome hamstring injury.

It’s a bitter blow for the defender who returned to action last January after missing 446 days from a cruciate ligament injury.

And with Whyte facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines, defensive partner Munro has vowed to keep him in the group.

“I’m gutted for Darren,” said Munro. “I play next to him and we were forging a very good partnership.

Darren Whyte could miss the rest of the season at Forfar. Image: SNS

“He’s a very good player who complements my game and I think I complement his game too.

“I knew he was having bother with his hamstring and it went again at Stenhousemuir.

“At the time we didn’t realise how serious it was but it looks like Darren is going to be out for quite some time.

“It’s the last thing he deserves after his long-term injury before but, as a squad, we’ll absolutely look out for him.

“He’s a bubbly lad who is very good to have around a dressing room and I’m sure he’ll still be keen to motivate us in games.

“He’ll be in and around the club and it’s our job to try and keep a smile on his face by winning games.”

Andy Munro eyeing up play-offs

Andy Munro is looking up the table with Forfar. Image: SNS

Forfar lost their first league game since Ray McKinnon’s appointment with the 1-0 loss at home to Elgin City last week.

But the improvement under McKinnon is clearly evident.

They are now off the bottom of League Two and, incredibly, only four points away from the play-offs.

Munro added: “It’s a crazy league this year and there’s not a lot between the teams at all.

“We’ve been bottom three times which isn’t great but we are definitely heading in the right direction.

“We are looking up and hoping we can put a run of games together to get ourselves into the play-offs.

“I’ve been at a few part-time clubs and Forfar is one of the best-run ones there is.

“The people behind the scenes really look after the players and we have everything in place to be a League One side.

“That’s where we’d love to be but we need to put some wins together to start moving up.”

