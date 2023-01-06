All members quit Markinch Community Council in row over park improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community council has suddenly disbanded, claiming it had failed to secure permission for long-held environmental ambitions.

All Markinch Community Council office bearers resigned on Thursday, saying they could not proceed with a project at Balbirnie Park.

The remaining members then also quit after finding there were not enough people left to allow them to make decisions.

In an announcement on Thursday night, the community council described the situation as “a bitter blow”.

The move followed a mass survey in Markinch last year, where people were asked what improvements they would like to see at the park.

Suggestions included more planting and the setting up of a friends group to work on the project alongside the community council.

However, the body said it had not been able to get permission for any of the work.

Despite this, Fife Council says it is still keen to work with members to improve the park.

But they warned the upgrade would take time.

‘Office holders feel they can no longer carry on’

In a Facebook post, the community council said: “Unfortunately we have not been able to secure permission from the Fife Council employee in charge of parks to proceed with any of the environmental projects

“All community council members are volunteers and having put a lot of effort and time into this – constructing the survey, seeing to its printing and distribution, not to mention setting up meetings with other council employees to discuss our proposals (about which park workers were enthusiastic) – this has come as a bitter blow.

“As a result, our office holders feel they can no longer carry on in their positions and have already resigned from the community council or will soon be doing so.

“With no office bearers or required quorate form, the community council cannot continue.

“As a result, the remaining CC members have also tendered their resignation.”

It is understood members received £30,000 when the Tullis Russell Environmental Education Centre (TREE) closed some years ago

The money included a proviso it was spent on environmental improvements.

Bid to resolve Markinch Community Council row

Markinch residents have expressed sadness at the move, hailing the community council as hard-working on behalf of the town.

Other recent activities included providing public floral arrangements, fundraising for Christmas lights and promoting local businesses.

However, it had also appealed for more people to join and was down to just five members in November.

Markinch SNP councillor John Beare said he hoped the current issue could be resolved.

He added: “I’m hopeful we can find a way forward so the community council can continue to exist and do its good work.”

Scott Clelland, Fife Council parks, streets and open spaces manager, agreed.

He said: “We hope that Markinch Community Council and other potential partners will work with us to develop the park for the benefit of local people, wildlife and visitors to the area.

“Making sure this is done in a way that conserves the heritage and biodiversity of the park can take time and needs some coordination to make best use of our combined resources.”