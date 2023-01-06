Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a series of break-ins in the Dalgety Bay and Limekilns areas of Fife during the festive period may be linked.

Jewellery and personal property was stolen during the incidents in recent weeks.

Officers say they are “keeping an open mind” about whether the same people carried out the break-ins.

Police urge locals to ‘secure’ their properties

Officers are also urging locals to ensure their properties are secure.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Tackling acquisitive and opportunistic crime is a high priority for us and we are dedicated to identifying those responsible.

“We do however ask for the public’s help with this.”

She added: “Do everything you can to ensure your home and vehicle security is as good as it can be and report any concerning activity in your neighbourhood to us as soon as you can.

“It’s crucial for people to report any suspicious activity, whether that takes place during the day or night.

“Look out for unfamiliar vehicles or people and call us on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

How can you prevent a break-in?

Police have issued a list of key tips to help you protect your home from a break-in:

Use timer switches on lights and radios to make it look as if your home is occupied

Ensure all doors and windows are fully secure when you leave and when you go to bed

If possible use security lighting at the front and back of your property

Use a good quality lock on any garden sheds and outhouses

Make a note of all makes, models and serial numbers of expensive items in your home