Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police

By Poppy Watson
January 6 2023, 5.27pm
Dalgety Bay.
Dalgety Bay.

Police say a series of break-ins in the Dalgety Bay and Limekilns areas of Fife during the festive period may be linked.

Jewellery and personal property was stolen during the incidents in recent weeks.

Officers say they are “keeping an open mind” about whether the same people carried out the break-ins.

Police urge locals to ‘secure’ their properties

Officers are also urging locals to ensure their properties are secure.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Tackling acquisitive and opportunistic crime is a high priority for us and we are dedicated to identifying those responsible.

“We do however ask for the public’s help with this.”

Limekilns. Image: Supplied

She added: “Do everything you can to ensure your home and vehicle security is as good as it can be and report any concerning activity in your neighbourhood to us as soon as you can.

“It’s crucial for people to report any suspicious activity, whether that takes place during the day or night.

“Look out for unfamiliar vehicles or people and call us on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

How can you prevent a break-in?

Police have issued a list of key tips to help you protect your home from a break-in:

  • Use timer switches on lights and radios to make it look as if your home is occupied
  • Ensure all doors and windows are fully secure when you leave and when you go to bed
  • If possible use security lighting at the front and back of your property
  • Use a good quality lock on any garden sheds and outhouses
  • Make a note of all makes, models and serial numbers of expensive items in your home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Dalgety Bay.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Dalgety Bay.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Dalgety Bay.
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Dalgety Bay.
'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
Dalgety Bay.
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
Dalgety Bay.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
Dalgety Bay.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
Dalgety Bay.
50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's…
Val McDermid is Fife libraries most popular author
Val McDermid 'thrilled' as 1979 named Fife's most-borrowed library book of 2022
Dalgety Bay.
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4

Most Read

1
Dalgety Bay.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Dalgety Bay.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Dalgety Bay.
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Dalgety Bay.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Dalgety Bay.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Dalgety Bay.
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
Dalgety Bay.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
Dalgety Bay.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Dalgety Bay.
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Dalgety Bay.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
Dalgety Bay.
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Dalgety Bay.
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Dalgety Bay.
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Dalgety Bay.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish…
Letham Primary in Forfar.
All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus
Dalgety Bay.
Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented