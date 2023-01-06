JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on

By Jim Spence
January 6 2023, 5.30pm Updated: January 7 2023, 8.40am
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

How much is too much to watch a game of football?

We might find out in the ultimate consumer test on January 21st, when St Johnstone fans are asked to stump up £30 and £20 for their Scottish Cup tie with Rangers.

Between the hefty prices for both normal and concession tickets and giving the visitors three of the four McDiarmid Park stands, Saints might find how far they can push the boat out before some supporters decide to abandon ship.

The Fair City Unity section of the support protested the club’s decision at Monday’s Dundee United game and followed this up with a statement on social media.

They said: “We are disappointed in the £30/£20 ticket pricing structure, and direct blame at both St Johnstone Football Club and Rangers Football Club, who had an opportunity to make the match affordable for all fans, particularly due to the current cost of living crisis and also to compensate for the unwanted kick-off time and TV coverage”

Football fans are ultra loyal to their clubs and while they might accept that they must be run on business lines, there’s a delicate balancing act between attempting to extract maximum income and abusing that allegiance.

Saints are a financially savvy club, as their annual accounts prove, but this time round they stand accused of putting profit before punters.

St Johnstone supporters backed their side vocally and in big numbers through tough times last season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Supporters all have different depths of pockets and what one feels is affordable will be too steep for another but, in the current climate, with every penny a prisoner even among the better paid, the pricing decision can be regarded as tone deaf.

The crowd figure for the game will tell whether the club or supporters are right but, for an outfit not short of a few bob in the bank I can’t help feeling it’s a public relations gaffe.

The January transfer window offers clubs an opportunity to sweep dead wood out of the door and bring in fresh faces.

Depending on finances, form and fan mood, player movement in and out will be either major or minor.

It’s also often a time to decide whether wages being outlaid on quantity would be better spent on quality, assuming an improved calibre of player is available.

I’ve long been sceptical of the transfer window.

It’s an artificial restraint of trade.

Year-round transfer speculation

It was originally hoped that the summer and winter windows would allow clubs to find stability, stopping players and teams becoming unsettled by constant transfer speculation.

But it doesn’t work and there’s little point in trying to keep players who are determined to move and can be agitated by transfer speculation which operates in the media and through agents all year round.

This window is often a carousel for players who are unloved, unwanted, and injury prone, although outstanding performances can also attract bids too good to refuse, as Dundee United may find after Aziz Behich’s fine World Cup showing.

Lisandro Martinez of Argentina blocks Aziz Behich of Australia as he gets in on goal. Image: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

Good recruitment is harder in January than in the close season.

There’s a risk of panic signings to appease fans as clubs try to quell supporters unease with average signings, rather than holding their nerve and making sure any signings are upgrades.

