Stewart Petrie believes Montrose is built on solid ground as loyal Links Park stars aim for 5th year of play-offs

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is staying loyal to his Links Park stars as the Angus club chase their fifth successive play-off spot.

Petrie is Scottish football’s second-longest serving manager, behind Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

He has also stuck by a large core group of players during his seven-year reign.

Recent contract extensions for long-serving stars Terry Masson, Sean Dillon and Andrew Steeves have brought the Links Park side continuity.

A queue of Montrose players are aiming to follow Masson in celebrating testimonials with Paul Watson, Graham Webster and Steeves in line for long-service celebrations.

And with Montrose hoping to reach a play-off spot for a fifth year in a row, Petrie believes his side’s success is built on solid ground.

“I’ve always believed in continuity,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“If it’s working for you then I don’t see the point in emptying six to eight players every summer and starting again.

“When you do that it’s very hard to build a togetherness in the squad.

“That’s a core part of what this club is about – togetherness.

“Over the years there have been very few players who have left us on their own volition. Most players want to stay here for as long as they can.

“In football it doesn’t always work that way. Players do have to move on sometimes.

“But when a player is performing well, meeting all their targets and is happy at their work then you should do what you can to keep them.

“It’s no co-incidence we have so many players on the brink of testimonials.

Stewart Petrie ‘heavily-supported’ by Montrose

“They also aren’t here out of sympathy. Every contract is earned through attitude, appearances and what they bring as a whole.

“I’m heavily supported by the chairman John Crawford and the board. They believe in what we are doing and have helped foster a togetherness.

“People want to be here and help this club.

“That was summed up earlier this week. We are short of a goalkeeping coach as Aaron Lennox is in Australia and I called Davie Larter up.

“Davie is a Montrose club ambassador and legend and drove all the way up from York to help us out at training on Thursday and Falkirk on Saturday.

“That’s the kind of club we have created.”

Montrose will overtake third-placed Falkirk if they win at Bairns on Saturday.

But with just six points separating five teams, Petrie knows his side will have to scrap to get in the play-offs this term.

He added: “The league is supremely competitive this year.

“Any team from eighth upwards will believe they can get in the play-offs.

“Clyde and Peterhead are cut adrift at the moment. But even they will be thinking that a run of wins could move them up the table.”