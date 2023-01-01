Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been linked with a January swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich.

Behich was a standout performer for Australia at the World Cup in Qatar, drawing praise from pundits around the world.

Now reports in Turkey state Galatasaray are keen to snap him up from United.

Numerous Turkish media outlets reported an original story in daily newspaper “Sabah”, linking the Istanbul club with a swoop for Behich.

💥 Galatasaray, daha önce Bursaspor, Başakşehir, Kayserispor ve Giresunspor'da forma giyen Aziz Behich için girişimlere başladı. 📍 Sarı-kırmızılılara gelirse 'yerli' statüsünde oynayabilecek. 🗞️ Sabah pic.twitter.com/GNeJf0odsG — Fotomaç (@fotomac) January 1, 2023

Courier Sport understands Dundee United have yet to receive word of any firm interest in the 32-year-old.

However, his eye-catching performances for the Socceroos in Qatar mean he is firmly in the shop window for clubs with sufficient means to make an offer to the Tangerines.

Aziz Behich: No stranger to Turkish football

Galatasaray would fall into that bracket – and are also more familiar than most with Behich’s attributes.

The full back, who is from a Turkish-Cypriot family, previously spent eight years in the Turkish top flight, enjoying spells with Bursaspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Kayserispor and Girensunspor.

Behich is contracted at Dundee United until the summer of 2024, so any potential suitor would need to meet the Tangerines’ asking price before opening discussions with the player.

He remains set to be part of the Tangerines’ squad for their January 2 clash with St Johnstone.