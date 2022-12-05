Aziz Behich transfer attention inevitable after Aussie star shines at World Cup, admits Dundee United boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits he jumped off his couch when Aziz Behich embarked on a remarkable run against Argentina.

The Dundee United defender was a star man for Australia at the World Cup but is now on his way back to Scotland after the Socceroos were beaten 2-1 at the last 16 stage by Lionel Messi’s men on Saturday.

However, it could have been so different as the Aussies went hunting for an equaliser with Behich embarking on a mesmerising run past a succession of defenders before he was finally denied by a last-ditch intervention from Lisandro Martinez.

Despite Australia’s exit, Fox admitted Behich had been brilliant throughout the tournament – and he is fully aware there could now be interest from other clubs in the 31-year-old in January.

The Tangerines’ head coach said: “I was off the couch when he went on that run.

“We know he has good feet and I am sure he will be dining out on that for a wee while now.

“He has been brilliant. I have managed to catch all of their games and he has equipped himself really well. It is all credit to Aziz.

“I have texted him and he is disappointed to be out, but give him a couple of days and he will appreciate how well the Australian national team have done.

“I am delighted for him. He will be off for a few days now because he has played a lot of football and we’ll get him back in for next weekend for the build-up to the Livingston game.”

Fox added: “When these players are put in that environment then everybody is watching them but that is what we want as a club.

“Good players will always attract attention, we know that.

“We understand that and we will welcome him back next week and then see what happens.”

Behich was involved in a bust-up with Argentine superstar Messi during the game.

However, Fox insisted the incident just highlighted the full-back’s fierce will to win – something that has been evident since he joined United during the summer.

The 38-year-old added: “That is the type of player he is. He just wants to win.

“He has been different class for me since I came into the job.

“You are always worried about injuries in these tournaments but he is fine and just a bit tired after all the games.

“We got him in later in the pre-season because there was a real hold-up over his paperwork and clearance.

‘Another level’

“If we are being honest, we chucked him straight in and in hindsight wasn’t fair.

“But because of the calibre of player he is, we wanted to get him on the pitch as quickly as we could.

“I think we have seen a steady rise in his performances and he has chipped in with a couple of goals.

“He has been great for me on and off the park and I am sure he will take it up another level when he comes back.”