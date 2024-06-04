Scaffolding to stay at Dundee’s City Quay for months as work on new flats paused

Scaffolding will remain around a building at City Quay in Dundee for months to come after work on the site was paused.

Construction of the Hillcrest Housing Association properties at Victoria Dock started in 2019.

Nearly 120 affordable homes are expected to be created in the two blocks.

The south block was recently completed by developer Cullross, with tenants already occupying some of the one and two-bedroom flats.

Disappointment as work on City Quay flats paused

However, locals say there has been little to no activity at the north block in recent months.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, says she is “surprised and disappointed” to see work grinding to a halt.

She said: “We were very pleased to see the south block had been completed and folk have already moved in.

“It looks very nice. We’ve had a chance to see inside one of the homes and they look great.

“To hear of the delays to the other block is surprising and disappointing.

“There has been very little activity at the site for some time now and we did wonder what the hold-up was.

“There is obviously a demand for new housing so we hope they will be able to restart the works shortly.”

Hillcrest puts City Quay flats on ‘temporary pause’

A spokesman for Hillcrest – which is behind several developments in Dundee – said: “Following the successful completion of the south block, which has been handed over to Hillcrest Enterprises and has tenants living in it, we are now implementing a temporary pause on the construction works.

“With the external structure of the north block now also complete, this pause in the project is so that we can evaluate various aspects, such as construction methods and interior finishings within the south block, so we can use this to update our specifications for completing the north block.

“This period of feedback and evaluation will allow us to deliver the north block as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible, and ensure the homes are as suitable as possible for tenants.

“We have been working closely with our contractor, Cullross, to update the specifications for the north block, and work will resume in completing the block in the coming months.”