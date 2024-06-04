Scaffolding to stay at Dundee’s City Quay for months as work on new flats paused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scaffolding to stay at Dundee’s City Quay for months as work on new flats paused

"There has been very little activity at the site for some time now and we did wonder what the hold-up was."

By James Simpson
The Hillcrest flats at City Quay are under construction. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Hillcrest flats at City Quay are under construction. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Scaffolding will remain around a building at City Quay in Dundee for months to come after work on the site was paused.

Construction of the Hillcrest Housing Association properties at Victoria Dock started in 2019.

Nearly 120 affordable homes are expected to be created in the two blocks.

The south block was recently completed by developer Cullross, with tenants already occupying some of the one and two-bedroom flats.

Disappointment as work on City Quay flats paused

However, locals say there has been little to no activity at the north block in recent months.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, says she is “surprised and disappointed” to see work grinding to a halt.

She said: “We were very pleased to see the south block had been completed and folk have already moved in.

Locals say there has been little activity at the site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It looks very nice. We’ve had a chance to see inside one of the homes and they look great.

“To hear of the delays to the other block is surprising and disappointing.

“There has been very little activity at the site for some time now and we did wonder what the hold-up was.

“There is obviously a demand for new housing so we hope they will be able to restart the works shortly.”

Hillcrest puts City Quay flats on ‘temporary pause’

A spokesman for Hillcrest – which is behind several developments in Dundee – said: “Following the successful completion of the south block, which has been handed over to Hillcrest Enterprises and has tenants living in it, we are now implementing a temporary pause on the construction works.

“With the external structure of the north block now also complete, this pause in the project is so that we can evaluate various aspects, such as construction methods and interior finishings within the south block, so we can use this to update our specifications for completing the north block.

“This period of feedback and evaluation will allow us to deliver the north block as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible, and ensure the homes are as suitable as possible for tenants.

“We have been working closely with our contractor, Cullross, to update the specifications for the north block, and work will resume in completing the block in the coming months.”

Conversation