LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised ‘crazy’ ex-Dundee team-mate Nacho Novo is taking on boxing fight

Strangely, I was both surprised and completely not surprised to hear my old team-mate Nacho Novo was going to be in a boxing match!

He’ll take on TikTok star Caz Milligan at the Hydro in Glasgow in August.

I hope he gets a good turnout.

It’s a surprise because of his health issues, it wasn’t that long since he had a heart attack.

Well, that would be a surprise for most people.

But Nacho was pretty crazy anyway!

So if there was one person who would do something like this, I’d be pointing the finger at him.

Rottweilers and golf in the garden

Nacho was a great guy to have around at Dundee back then and I think if he could maybe finish a bit better he’d have played at an even higher level.

But I remember getting invited round to his house sometimes and he’d just have bought loads of random stuff – sets of decks, a PlayStation, a rottweiler and expensive golf clubs even though he didn’t really play golf.

He did, though, used to hit golf balls from his back garden over the hedge!

As I say, he was great fun to have around and he scored a load of goals for us back then.

He was pretty fiery and I doubt that has changed much.

I expect he’ll be a decent scrapper in the ring.