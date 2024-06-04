LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised ‘crazy’ ex-Dundee team-mate Nacho Novo is taking on boxing fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised ‘crazy’ ex-Dundee team-mate Nacho Novo is taking on boxing fight

Wilkie reveals some of his memories from playing with Novo at Dundee.

Nacho Novo running while playing for Dundee FC in 2003.
Nacho Novo in action for Dundee FC in 2003.
By Lee Wilkie

Strangely, I was both surprised and completely not surprised to hear my old team-mate Nacho Novo was going to be in a boxing match!

He’ll take on TikTok star Caz Milligan at the Hydro in Glasgow in August.

I hope he gets a good turnout.

It’s a surprise because of his health issues, it wasn’t that long since he had a heart attack.

Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan outside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow
Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan announce their fight outside Ibrox Stadium.

Well, that would be a surprise for most people.

But Nacho was pretty crazy anyway!

So if there was one person who would do something like this, I’d be pointing the finger at him.

Rottweilers and golf in the garden

Nacho was a great guy to have around at Dundee back then and I think if he could maybe finish a bit better he’d have played at an even higher level.

But I remember getting invited round to his house sometimes and he’d just have bought loads of random stuff – sets of decks, a PlayStation, a rottweiler and expensive golf clubs even though he didn’t really play golf.

Nacho Novo celebrates in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS
Nacho Novo celebrates in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS

He did, though, used to hit golf balls from his back garden over the hedge!

As I say, he was great fun to have around and he scored a load of goals for us back then.

He was pretty fiery and I doubt that has changed much.

I expect he’ll be a decent scrapper in the ring.

