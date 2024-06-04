Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose of labour-inducing drug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose of labour-inducing drug

A fatal accident inquiry is underway after Jacqui Hunter tragically died the day after her baby in 2020.

By Ross Gardiner
Ninewells Hospital
The tragedy happened at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A new “triple-checked” procedure was introduced after the death of a woman erroneously given up to ten times the recommended dose of a labour-induction drug at Ninewells.

Jacqui Hunter died on May 13 in 2020 after being admitted to the hospital in Dundee to deliver her baby Olivia, tragically found to have died in utero the day before.

Mrs Hunter, from Angus, died as a result of an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), a rare obstetrics complication.

An inquiry into her death has revealed NHS Tayside has ramped up protective measures relating to a drug Ms Hunter was given while in hospital.

The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Mrs Hunter died at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Currently, a fatal accident inquiry is exploring the circumstances of the death.

It is focusing on the care and treatment provided by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice and Ninewells.

The inquiry aims to establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid death.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

The court probe was fixed on a discretionary basis, with a procurator fiscal stating Mrs Hunter’s death occurred in circumstances “giving rise to significant public concern.”

AFE is a life-threatening childbirth emergency in which amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream.

It triggers a serious reaction, resulting in cardiorespiratory collapse and massive bleeding.

Post-mortems on both Mrs Hunter and baby Olivia were carried out by Dr Paul Brown, a paediatric and perinatal pathologist now based in New Zealand.

Overdose

At Ninewells, a dose of misoprostol was prescribed and administered to Mrs Hunter shortly before her death.

It is medication used to prevent and treat stomach and duodenal ulcers, induce labour, cause abortions and treat postpartum bleeding.

The dissolving, fingernail-sized tablets were administered vaginally an hour or two before the procedure.

The dose was between eight and 10 times the NHS Tayside guidance.

Once the overdose was noticed, no attempts were made to try to retrieve any trace of the two unabsorbed tablets.

The inquiry heard it is something for which there is no protocol.

‘No breach of duty of care or negligence’

Expert witness consultant obstetrician Dr Philip Owen told the inquiry: “There was an opportunity to limit the overdose by attempting to retrieve (any unabsorbed tablets).

“That opportunity wasn’t taken.

“It would have been no more or less for the woman to experience than putting them in in the first place.

“In my opinion, there was no material obstruction to at least attempting to retrieve the misoprostol fragments.

“It may have been successful, it may have been singularly unsuccessful but there is no material downside.

“It was certainly, in my view, a missed opportunity.

“Was it more than that? Does it fulfil a breach of duty of care or negligence?

“Having heard a little bit more, my answer to that would probably be ‘no’.”

‘No safety checks in place’

Dr Antony Nicoll, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ninewells, gave evidence in the virtual hearing.

The 51-year-old said: “At the time of Jacqui Hunter’s passing, misoprostol was prescribed by an individual with no safety checks in place.

“Following on from Jacqui Hunter’s passing, the system that we have in place now is that misoprostol must be prescribed by a consultant.

“There is a checklist that must be completed.

“The administering midwife signs this form as well. A second midwife countersigns it.

“We have a triple check.

“Since we introduced this checklist, we haven’t had an adverse event.”

The fatal accident inquiry at Dundee Sheriff Court, before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

