Dunfermline to ‘stand by’ injured youngster told he has no future at the club

Dunfermline will ’stand by’ Miller Fenton and help him complete his recovery from injury – despite freeing the defender.

Manager James McPake insists the Pars have a ‘duty of care’ to help the youngster in his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old required surgery in London towards the end of the campaign and is expected to miss pre-season as a result.

He was then one of six players told recently they would not be offered new contracts when their deals expired last week.

However, McPake has revealed the East End Park outfit have offered the left-back medical and training facilities over the summer as he battles his way back to fitness.

He has vowed to do all he can to ensure Fenton makes a successful comeback and help him find a new club.

“It’s been a very unfortunate time for Miller, with that injury coming when it did,” said McPake.

McPake: ‘Miller had my word’

“I know it’s a hard one, having been an injured player myself in that situation, where you’re coming to the end of your contract and you get an injury.

“But, as a football club, we’ll stand by him.

“Miller had my word on that, that we would do all we can to get him back fit.

“It’s tough, when you’re bringing players in and telling them they’re not getting a contract but they’re welcome to come in and use the facilities.

“I think the normal reaction as a player is you’re walking out and saying, ‘I’ll not be back’.

“But I think Miller will come in and do rehab and we’ll get him to a level of fitness and get him back playing.

“It’s a duty of care we have – myself, the medical department and the whole club – to the players. It’s something I harp on about injury after injury.

“So, we’ll certainly do that for Miller and do everything we can to ensure he has the best chance of getting back and getting himself a new club.”