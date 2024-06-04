Dunfermline to ‘stand by’ injured youngster told he has no future at the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Dunfermline to ‘stand by’ injured youngster told he has no future at the club

Freed defender Miller Fenton is currently recovering from a hamstring operation.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline will ’stand by’ Miller Fenton and help him complete his recovery from injury – despite freeing the defender.

Manager James McPake insists the Pars have a ‘duty of care’ to help the youngster in his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old required surgery in London towards the end of the campaign and is expected to miss pre-season as a result.

Miller Fenton pictured when he signed his last deal with Dunfermline Athletic FC in 2022.
Miller Fenton pictured when he signed his last deal with Dunfermline in 2022. Image: Craig Brown /DAFC.

He was then one of six players told recently they would not be offered new contracts when their deals expired last week.

However, McPake has revealed the East End Park outfit have offered the left-back medical and training facilities over the summer as he battles his way back to fitness.

He has vowed to do all he can to ensure Fenton makes a successful comeback and help him find a new club.

“It’s been a very unfortunate time for Miller, with that injury coming when it did,” said McPake.

McPake: ‘Miller had my word’

“I know it’s a hard one, having been an injured player myself in that situation, where you’re coming to the end of your contract and you get an injury.

“But, as a football club, we’ll stand by him.

“Miller had my word on that, that we would do all we can to get him back fit.

“It’s tough, when you’re bringing players in and telling them they’re not getting a contract but they’re welcome to come in and use the facilities.

Dunfermline Athletic FC's Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline’s Rosyth training ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I think the normal reaction as a player is you’re walking out and saying, ‘I’ll not be back’.

“But I think Miller will come in and do rehab and we’ll get him to a level of fitness and get him back playing.

“It’s a duty of care we have – myself, the medical department and the whole club – to the players. It’s something I harp on about injury after injury.

“So, we’ll certainly do that for Miller and do everything we can to ensure he has the best chance of getting back and getting himself a new club.”

