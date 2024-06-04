Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell were among a host of A-list celebrities in Perthshire for a Dior fashion show.

Drummond Castle near Crieff hosted the Dior Cruise 2025 event.

Stars of the screen, stage and sporting arena were in attendance.

Among them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, and Oscar winner Jennifer, who bagged an Academy Award in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Golden Globe-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy, star of The Queen’s Gambit and The Witch along with Peaky Blinders, was also there.

Further stars enjoying the glitzy bash included actresses Rosamund Pike, Minnie Driver, Annabelle Wallis and Lily Collins.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu, a Dior ambassador, was also on the guest list.

Ahead of the event, some celebrities stayed at Gleneagles Hotel, which hosted an exhibition by the fashion brand.

Security was also beefed up around Drummond Castle for the event.

Several roads around the venue were closed.

The castle gardens are shut to the public until next Monday.

The show itself involved models walking through the gardens to showcase Dior’s latest collection.

The designs were a nod to the fashion firm’s ties with Scotland, which included a 1955 charity ball at Gleneagles Hotel.

In 1960, Christian Dior London – the firm’s English subsidiary – also staged a fundraising show for two organisations at Scone Palace.

Viewers praise Perthshire venue for Dior Cruise 2025

Many viewers of a live stream of the Dior Cruise 2025 raved about the location.

One wrote: “Wow, how beautiful! I dream of visiting here!”

Another posted: “Love this show. Love the clothes. Love the garden!”

A third said: “So much pride in the history and beauty of my homeland.”