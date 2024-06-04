Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show

The Dior Cruise 2025 was held at Drummond Castle on Monday night.

By Ben MacDonald & Andrew Robson
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell were among a host of A-list celebrities in Perthshire for a Dior fashion show.

Drummond Castle near Crieff hosted the Dior Cruise 2025 event.

Stars of the screen, stage and sporting arena were in attendance.

Among them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, and Oscar winner Jennifer, who bagged an Academy Award in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Golden Globe-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy, star of The Queen’s Gambit and The Witch along with Peaky Blinders, was also there.

Maisie Williams at the event.
Maisie Williams at the event. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Anya Taylor-Joy at Cruise 2025.
Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior Cruise 2025. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Further stars enjoying the glitzy bash included actresses Rosamund Pike, Minnie Driver, Annabelle Wallis and Lily Collins.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu, a Dior ambassador, was also on the guest list.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily Collins. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Minnie Driver attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emma Raducanu at the event. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Annabelle Wallis at the show. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ahead of the event, some celebrities stayed at Gleneagles Hotel, which hosted an exhibition by the fashion brand.

Security was also beefed up around Drummond Castle for the event.

Several roads around the venue were closed.

Security outside Drummond Castle on Monday. Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Several roads in the area are closed. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Models at Drummond Castle for the Dior show. Image: Sam Copeland/Drummond Castle

The castle gardens are shut to the public until next Monday.

The show itself involved models walking through the gardens to showcase Dior’s latest collection.

The designs were a nod to the fashion firm’s ties with Scotland, which included a 1955 charity ball at Gleneagles Hotel.

In 1960, Christian Dior London – the firm’s English subsidiary – also staged a fundraising show for two organisations at Scone Palace.

Viewers praise Perthshire venue for Dior Cruise 2025

Many viewers of a live stream of the Dior Cruise 2025 raved about the location.

One wrote: “Wow, how beautiful! I dream of visiting here!”

Another posted: “Love this show. Love the clothes. Love the garden!”

A third said: “So much pride in the history and beauty of my homeland.”

