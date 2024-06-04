Coastguard in 6-hour overnight search in water off St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coastguard in 6-hour overnight search in water off St Andrews

A helicopter, an aeroplane and two lifeboats joined the operation.

By Neil Henderson
Coastguard officers at East Sands beach in St Andrews.
Coastguard teams at East Sands beach in St Andrews. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

The coastguard was involved in a six-hour overnight search off the water at St Andrews.

Police requested assistance just after 8pm on Monday with lifeboats from Broughty Ferry, coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews and a rescue helicopter sent to the scene.

It came after a report that a person may be in the water.

Data from the tracking website Flightradar24 showed the coastguard helicopter flying up and down the coast at St Andrews.

A coastguard aeroplane from Humberside also joined the search for a time.

Data from Flightradar24 shows the flightpath of the rescue helicopter at St Andrews East Sands beach.
Radar data showing the search activity of the coastguard helicopter. Image: Flightradar24

However, they were later stood down after it was thought to be a false alarm with good intent.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received the alert at 8.15pm to assist police at East Sands beach in St Andrews.

“Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry station were launched.

“Coastguard officers from St Andrews and Dundee were also dispatched to assist police.

Search in St Andrews continued until 2.30am

“In addition, rescue helicopter 199 was sent to the scene.

“A search of the area continued throughout the evening.

“Officers were stood down at approximately 2.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.10pm, police received a report of concern for a person believed to be in the water off the coast of East Sands, St Andrews.

“Extensive searches were carried out by officers and coastguard, however, there was no trace of anyone having been in the water and no further reports.”