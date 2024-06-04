Crews work through night to tackle Dundee house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crews work through night to tackle Dundee house fire

The home in Kirkton has been left in ruins.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Dundee
Firefighters at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Crews worked through the night to tackle a major house fire in Dundee.

Six fire crews were called to Beauly Avenue in Kirkton just before 8.40pm on Monday.

The immediate area was sealed off by police and several residents were evacuated.

Everyone escaped the blaze unharmed.

One fire engine remained on the scene on Tuesday morning along with police.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Six appliances were sent to the scene.
Six appliances were sent to the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One eyewitness said: “I could see the smoke billowing into the air as I was driving towards Kirkton.

“The property on Beauly Avenue is significantly damaged and the roof is totally gone.

“The firefighters were in a height appliance dousing the roof.”

Another onlooker said he could see “huge plumes” of black smoke coming from the street.

‘You could tell it was really bad’

He said: “From a distance, you could tell it was really bad.

“Police shut the street off and there were loads of firefighters there.

“You could see them trying to tackle the fire from above.

“The smoke was blowing across the nearby streets.

“As you can imagine there was quite a big crowd of onlookers.”

House destroyed in Kirkton fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 8.37pm to a house on fire on Beauly Avenue in Dundee,

“In all, we dispatched six appliances from various stations to the scene.

“Our officers worked through the night to contain a large-scale fire which has destroyed the building.

“The operation was scaled down throughout the evening and into the early hours of Tuesday.

“However, one appliance remained at the scene on Tuesday damping down any hot spots.

“It’s not known at this time how the fire started.”

A height appliance at the scene in Kirkton, Dundee
A height appliance at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Beauly Avenue, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries. A number of residents were evacuated as a precaution.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

