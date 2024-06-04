Crews work through night to tackle Dundee house fire

Crews worked through the night to tackle a major house fire in Dundee.

Six fire crews were called to Beauly Avenue in Kirkton just before 8.40pm on Monday.

The immediate area was sealed off by police and several residents were evacuated.

Everyone escaped the blaze unharmed.

One fire engine remained on the scene on Tuesday morning along with police.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

One eyewitness said: “I could see the smoke billowing into the air as I was driving towards Kirkton.

“The property on Beauly Avenue is significantly damaged and the roof is totally gone.

“The firefighters were in a height appliance dousing the roof.”

Another onlooker said he could see “huge plumes” of black smoke coming from the street.

‘You could tell it was really bad’

He said: “From a distance, you could tell it was really bad.

“Police shut the street off and there were loads of firefighters there.

“You could see them trying to tackle the fire from above.

“The smoke was blowing across the nearby streets.

“As you can imagine there was quite a big crowd of onlookers.”

House destroyed in Kirkton fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 8.37pm to a house on fire on Beauly Avenue in Dundee,

“In all, we dispatched six appliances from various stations to the scene.

“Our officers worked through the night to contain a large-scale fire which has destroyed the building.

“The operation was scaled down throughout the evening and into the early hours of Tuesday.

“However, one appliance remained at the scene on Tuesday damping down any hot spots.

“It’s not known at this time how the fire started.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Beauly Avenue, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries. A number of residents were evacuated as a precaution.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”