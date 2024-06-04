Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman’s head off corner of wall

A Fife man left a woman with a cut after he repeatedly bashed her head off the corner of a wall during a course of domestic abuse spanning 15 months.

Steven Dick, 46, of Union Street, Lochgelly, also threw a trainer at her head and kicked her on the body on other occasions.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against his victim between April 1 2021 and August 19 2022.

The offending happened at an address in Cowdenbeath.

Bashed head off wall

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court Dick’s relationship with the woman was described as “on-off”.

Ms McManus said, as they argued in August 2022, Dick grabbed the woman by the hair and began “banging her head off the corner of a wall”.

Court papers state he did this “repeatedly”.

The fiscal depute said: “There was a significant laceration on the left side of her head, within the hair line, and she hit the ground as a result of that.

“He then placed his hand on the wound to apply pressure and attempted to call an ambulance but she indicated she did not want medical attention.

“He left and went to an address of a friend of (the woman’s) and indicated to that friend he had bashed her head off a wall and was seen by the friend covered in blood.

“The friend attended at the locus to ensure her welfare and she was up and about and had mopped up blood and taken a shower.”

Earlier assaults

In April 2021 an argument broke out after she confronted him about “adulterous behaviour”.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused kicked her in the leg, causing bruising”.

During another argument in November of that year Dick threw a trainer at the woman and it struck her in the temple, again causing bruising.

After each of the assaults the woman did not want medical assistance or police involvement, the court heard.

In late September 2022 the assaults were reported to police by a friend.

Ms McManus said Dick also made derogatory remarks towards the woman during the course of their arguments.

‘Not quite a page’ of previous offences

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Dick to a five-month curfew order and a year of offender supervision with a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme to address domestic abuse.

The sheriff also banned him from contacting the woman for two years.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Dick accepted responsibility for the incidents.

The solicitor said her client has a schedule of previous convictions – including analogous offences – but that it is “not quite a full page”.

