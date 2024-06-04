Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman’s head off corner of wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman’s head off corner of wall

Steven Dick assaulted the woman several times during the course of abusive conduct.

By Jamie McKenzie
Steven Dick
Steven Dick.

A Fife man left a woman with a cut after he repeatedly bashed her head off the corner of a wall during a course of domestic abuse spanning 15 months.

Steven Dick, 46, of Union Street, Lochgelly, also threw a trainer at her head and kicked her on the body on other occasions.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against his victim between April 1 2021 and August 19 2022.

The offending happened at an address in Cowdenbeath.

Bashed head off wall

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court Dick’s relationship with the woman was described as “on-off”.

Ms McManus said, as they argued in August 2022, Dick grabbed the woman by the hair and began “banging her head off the corner of a wall”.

Court papers state he did this “repeatedly”.

The fiscal depute said: “There was a significant laceration on the left side of her head, within the hair line, and she hit the ground as a result of that.

“He then placed his hand on the wound to apply pressure and attempted to call an ambulance but she indicated she did not want medical attention.

“He left and went to an address of a friend of (the woman’s) and indicated to that friend he had bashed her head off a wall and was seen by the friend covered in blood.

“The friend attended at the locus to ensure her welfare and she was up and about and had mopped up blood and taken a shower.”

Earlier assaults

In April 2021 an argument broke out after she confronted him about “adulterous behaviour”.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused kicked her in the leg, causing bruising”.

During another argument in November of that year Dick threw a trainer at the woman and it struck her in the temple, again causing bruising.

After each of the assaults the woman did not want medical assistance or police involvement, the court heard.

In late September 2022 the assaults were reported to police by a friend.

Ms McManus said Dick also made derogatory remarks towards the woman during the course of their arguments.

‘Not quite a page’ of previous offences

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Dick to a five-month curfew order and a year of offender supervision with a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme to address domestic abuse.

The sheriff also banned him from contacting the woman for two years.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Dick accepted responsibility for the incidents.

The solicitor said her client has a schedule of previous convictions – including analogous offences – but that it is “not quite a full page”.

