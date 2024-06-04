Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu

Crieff couple Derek and Carys Hughes have taken over the MacRosty Park cafe.

By Kieran Webster
Derek and Carys Hughes at the Pavilion Cafe in Crieff.
Derek and Carys Hughes at the pavilion cafe in Crieff. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The pavilion cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff has reopened for the summer under new tenants.

Derek and Carys Hughes have taken over the council-owned cafe after successfully bidding for the lease.

They are offering a menu including soup, sandwiches, breakfasts, ice cream and a range of sweet treats.

It comes after the previous tenant, Rob Bell, ended his lease in March.

Pizza nights planned for MacRosty Park pavilion cafe

New tenant Derek said: “We plan to hold barbeques and pizza nights, Christmas events and open the space up for community groups to use all year round and really get the most out of.”

Carys said “We want the pavilion to be for everyone.

“We’ll be organising art and treasure hunt events in the park for kids and families, as well as intergenerational events bringing people together.

“We want to work really closely with the local community and groups like Friends of MacRosty Park and Crieff Community Council to give people what they want.

The Pavilion Cafe in MacRosty Park, Crieff is owned by Perth and Kinross Council.
A busy day at the pavilion cafe. Image: Rob Bell

“It’s important to us that the pavilion is a space for the whole community.

“We can’t wait to get started in this beautiful park.”

The cafe was set up in 2010 as part of a £1.9 million renovation of the park.

The pavilion is owned by Crieff Common Good Fund so, after the lease ended in March, the community was consulted on its future use.

People “overwhelmingly” chose to have the pavilion reopened as a cafe.

Pavilion Cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff
The pavilion cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Noah Khogali, Crieff Common Good Fund Convener, said: “I’m delighted that Carys and Derek are almost ready to reopen the cafe in the pavilion.

“It’s a popular and key attraction in the park and local people are excited to see them move in.

“As well as the cafe, visitors to MacRosty Park can also enjoy the newly refurbished waterplay area this summer.

“With the new cafe and the improved water play area, I’m sure MacRosty Park can look forward to a very busy summer.”

