Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu

The pavilion cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff has reopened for the summer under new tenants.

Derek and Carys Hughes have taken over the council-owned cafe after successfully bidding for the lease.

They are offering a menu including soup, sandwiches, breakfasts, ice cream and a range of sweet treats.

It comes after the previous tenant, Rob Bell, ended his lease in March.

Pizza nights planned for MacRosty Park pavilion cafe

New tenant Derek said: “We plan to hold barbeques and pizza nights, Christmas events and open the space up for community groups to use all year round and really get the most out of.”

Carys said “We want the pavilion to be for everyone.

“We’ll be organising art and treasure hunt events in the park for kids and families, as well as intergenerational events bringing people together.

“We want to work really closely with the local community and groups like Friends of MacRosty Park and Crieff Community Council to give people what they want.

“It’s important to us that the pavilion is a space for the whole community.

“We can’t wait to get started in this beautiful park.”

The cafe was set up in 2010 as part of a £1.9 million renovation of the park.

The pavilion is owned by Crieff Common Good Fund so, after the lease ended in March, the community was consulted on its future use.

People “overwhelmingly” chose to have the pavilion reopened as a cafe.

Councillor Noah Khogali, Crieff Common Good Fund Convener, said: “I’m delighted that Carys and Derek are almost ready to reopen the cafe in the pavilion.

“It’s a popular and key attraction in the park and local people are excited to see them move in.

“As well as the cafe, visitors to MacRosty Park can also enjoy the newly refurbished waterplay area this summer.

“With the new cafe and the improved water play area, I’m sure MacRosty Park can look forward to a very busy summer.”