Pavilion Cafe in Crieff’s MacRosty Park announces closure as new operator sought

The Pavilion Cafe in Crieff’s MacRosty Park is looking for new tenants after the current operator announced it is to close the cafe.

Rob Bell, who has run the cafe for the past seven years, said economic factors including the impact of Brexit and the continuing effects of Covid lockdowns were to blame.

He announced the decision to close in a heartfelt post on the cafe’s Facebook page.

“It’s with a tear in the eye and huge lump in my throat but all good things must end,” he said.

He added: “Farewell everybody, we are sad to say that we will no longer be running the cafe.

“Circumstances, climate and a whole lot of the other mean we are finally letting go.

“It’s been a blast and I thank every one of our loyal customers.

“It has been a real pleasure meeting so many of you.”

Crieff facility ‘suffered with two poor summers’

He also thanked the many local groups which had used the cafe over the years and staff, many of whom had been teenagers taking on a job for the first time.

“It’s been a pleasure working and watching them grow into superb adults,” he said.

Perth and Kinross Council, which owns the facility, is now looking for new people to take over the facility, which opens between April and October.

Rob told The Courier: “Running the cafe has been tough, especially over the last two years.

“It’s Crieff so you are hugely dependent on the weather and we’ve suffered with two poor summers.

“Only being open between April and October, you have to earn enough to sustain you through the rest of the year, and that was a struggle.

Council-owned cafe now looking for new tenant

“I’m involved in another business and also having a family it’s difficult to devote all your time to the cafe.

“It’s probably a decision I should have made 12 months ago but continued on.

“I’m sad to be going, especially as I’ve worked hard to build the cafe up, but the time is right for me and my family.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people over the years and watched many kids group up to become responsible young adults.”

Rob added he was confident that Pavilion Cafe would reopen again with a new operator at some point this year.

He said: “I understand that there are a number of interested parties who are now going through the tendering process with the council.

“I wish them luck and will definitely be there when it reopens to enjoy a coffee from the other side of the counter.”

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that a tendering process to find a replacement tenant to take over the running of Pavilion Cafe is now underway.

Interested parties wishing to take on the cafe from April onwards have until March 15 to apply.