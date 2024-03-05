Gordon S Laird: Former Dundee College leader and artist dies aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon S Laird: Former Dundee College leader and artist dies aged 94

He was also a member of the Nine Trades of Dundee, a Keeper of the Lockit Book, and an in-demand public speaker.

By Chris Ferguson
Gordon Laird in 1969 when he was head of the art department at the new Dundee College of Commerce in Constitution Road.
Gordon Laird in 1969 when he was head of the art department at the new Dundee College of Commerce in Constitution Road.

Well known for his art, his public speaking, and his teaching, Gordon S Laird, former assistant principal of Dundee College, has died at the age of 94.

Gordon was born in Dundee in 1929. Raised by his grandparents in Lochee, he attended Ancrum Road Primary School and then Harris Academy before moving on to Dundee Art College in Bell Street.

At school he played rugby, beginning a life-long love of the game that endured after his playing days were over. With groups of friends, he followed the Scotland national team to France, England, Wales, and his particular favourite, Ireland.

At art college he specialised in drawing and painting but turned his hand to anything else that was offered, including ceramics and sculpture.

After graduating, he joined Valentine’s, spent some time as a freelance illustrator, then trained as a teacher.

Gordon S Laird in 1984 with a watercolour of Harris Academy, Dundee.

Gordon taught at various Dundee schools before joining the then commercial college as the sole art teacher. His art room was at the top of the old Tay Street School.

When the new building on Constitution Road opened, the art department again occupied the top floor. It was from here that Gordon painted the townscape Dei Donum which now hangs in the McManus Gallery.

Many generations of college students, and evening class attendees, passed through the much enlarged art department. Some were there as part of a commercial qualifications, others as preparation for art colleges elsewhere. A number of established artists began their careers at Dundee College.

A further move to the college’s Graham Street building finally managed to move the department off the roof and on to the ground floor.

With all the facilities of the art department around him, Gordon experimented with them all and encouraged the students to do the same.

Dei Donum by Gordon S Laird hangs in McManus Galleries in Dundee.

When he was not teaching, Gordon loved hillwalking, spending many days in the Cairngorms. In all the years he roamed those hills he only seriously hurt himself once, breaking his ankle. As was typical of him, it was more than three days before he was persuaded to go to casualty to have it treated.

On many occasions he took groups of students to the hills. Many of these youngsters had never stepped outside Dundee’s city limits before. Other trips with students included several outings to London to tour the galleries.

Over the years, Gordon was a popular and in-demand public speaker, a dab hand at Burns Suppers. Using an old reel-to-reel tape machine to help, he memorised Tam O’ Shanter, coincidentally teaching other members of the family at the same time.

Keeper of the book

As a member of the Nine Trades he was for some time the Keeper of the Lockit Book and often spoke at their grand dinners.

His speaking engagements continued after his retirement in 1993, as did his art. Loading his gear into his much-loved Land Rover, he would spend a day at a roadside or in a village square with his easel and watercolours.

He always liked to include a spot of red in every landscape or townscape. This led to a small boy looking at his easel asking him if he worked for the Post Office.

Being a Land Rover station wagon it allowed him to continue painting even when the Scottish weather tried to halt proceedings.

Grey Day in Broughty Ferry by Gordon S Laird.

After his retirement, Gordon moved to Kellas. Having been evacuated to Kingsmuir during the Second World War he had a great affection for the country lifestyle. He enjoyed life there, working in his garden, hosting family gatherings, and welcoming friends old and new.

Gordon was a Dundee, specifically Lochee, man who loved his home town, and could be relied on to work for it.

From paintings of DRI, Harris Academy and Maggie’s Centre to be sold to raise funds, to speaking at many Dundee gatherings, to helping Dundee’s students, he was an ambassador and supporter of the city.

Gordon is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Sheena, his son Calum, daughter Shona, daughter-in-law Liddy, son-in-law Jock, and four grandchildren, Duncan, Catriona, Mairi, and Ruairidh.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

