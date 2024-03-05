Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme

A Place for Everyone will create pedestrian and cycleways along the A92 through the heart of the Arbroath in a project which will reduce the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

By Graham Brown
The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

The start date for Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone active travel project has been set.

It is almost five years since the Angus town was announced as a big winner in a flagship Scottish Government programme.

National charity Sustrans will finance more than £10m of the total after project costs increased.

Angus Council is contributing £4m to the scheme.

It will transform the A92 running through the centre of Arbroath in the town’s biggest infrastructure scheme for a generation.

And after years of controversy around the plan which will reduce the existing dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction, work on site will be underway within weeks.

Arbroath Place for Everyone work to start.
Investigation work for A Place for Everyone took place last year. Image: Paul Reid

Construction giant Balfour Beatty is the contractor.

The project had been due to begin in January.

But contractual delays led the council to set a revised start date of mid-March.

We can now reveal work is due to finally get underway on April 2.

Angus Council say the first phase will involve road widening and drainage works between Gayfield Park and the marina roundabout.

The council’s project team is due to meet with contractors next week to finalise a traffic management plan.

Locals will be given details of that once it is set.

How a Place for Everyone will change the face of the A92

A fly-through video shows the changes along the entire route, from Queen’s Drive to Guthrie Port.

These screenshot images show some of the key changes in the first phase from Gayfield Park to the harbour.

It includes:

  • Replacement of the southbound carriageway with a tree-lined boulevard featuring dedicated cycleway, path and green open space.
  • Removal of the roundabout at the marina entrance and replacement with lights-controlled junction.
  • Dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossings at junctions including Queen’s Drive.
Designs for Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
The Queen’s Drive junction outside Gayfield Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Gayfield junction on Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme.
How the redesigned A92 past Gayfield will look. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Signal Tower museum opening in Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel designs.
Tree planting, green space and a cycleway running past the Signal Tower museum. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel designs
The roundabout at Arbroath harbour will be removed. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Arbroath marina Place for Everyone project design.
An aerial view of the marina junction. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Arbroath Place for Everyone design
The turn in to Inchcape Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash
Arbroath lifeboat volunteers Susan Ruark, Mary Gerrard and David Anderson in the RNLI shop at the town station. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath RNLI fundraisers look to 'positive' future as lifesaving charity marks 200 years
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC's Gayfield park. Image: Google
Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel
Air ambulance called to Kirriemuir
Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale
3
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner
Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN 'super-pylons'
Storm Babet Angus
£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty.
Start date set for £16m Arbroath Home Bargains retail park - with special protection…

Conversation