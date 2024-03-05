Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme

The start date for Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone active travel project has been set.

It is almost five years since the Angus town was announced as a big winner in a flagship Scottish Government programme.

National charity Sustrans will finance more than £10m of the total after project costs increased.

Angus Council is contributing £4m to the scheme.

It will transform the A92 running through the centre of Arbroath in the town’s biggest infrastructure scheme for a generation.

And after years of controversy around the plan which will reduce the existing dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction, work on site will be underway within weeks.

Construction giant Balfour Beatty is the contractor.

The project had been due to begin in January.

But contractual delays led the council to set a revised start date of mid-March.

We can now reveal work is due to finally get underway on April 2.

Angus Council say the first phase will involve road widening and drainage works between Gayfield Park and the marina roundabout.

The council’s project team is due to meet with contractors next week to finalise a traffic management plan.

Locals will be given details of that once it is set.

How a Place for Everyone will change the face of the A92

A fly-through video shows the changes along the entire route, from Queen’s Drive to Guthrie Port.

These screenshot images show some of the key changes in the first phase from Gayfield Park to the harbour.

It includes: