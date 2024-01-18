EXCLUSIVE: Start of £14m Arbroath active travel scheme delayed by two months

Contractual hiccups have caused a two-month delay to the start of Arbroath’s ‘standard setting’ £14 million active travel project.

But partners in the project to transform the A92 running through the Angus town say they remain 100% committed to getting it underway as soon as possible.

This month was due to see contractor Balfour Beatty move in to begin work in the transformation of the dual carriageway between Gayfield Park and Guthrie Port.

The scheme has been designed to bring together the two sides of the town split by Burnside Drive.

But since the 2019 announcement of a £9m Sustrans windfall for the pioneering project, A Place for Everyone has divided local opinion.

Cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces

The existing dual carriageway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Cycle lanes, improved junctions and pedestrian spaces will be created along the route.

Angus Council is pumping £4m into the programme.

In October, councillors gave the green light to a January start on the build after learning Sustrans would be picking up the tab for a £1m-plus cost rise.

It has now emerged that the earliest start date will be mid-March.

That is the result of what council leader Beth Whiteside said was the need to “dot i’s and cross t’s” on the final contract papers.

“We were due to sign contracts in December for a January start on site,” said the SNP administration leader.

“They weren’t signed due to a contractual issue, mainly around funding approvals across financial years.

“This flagged up some concerns.”

Cabinet Secretary’s assurance

Top level talks have taken place between Cllr Whiteside and Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan to secure the project’s start.

“We have received total commitment from the Scottish Government through the Cabinet Secretary, and from Sustrans,” Ms Whiteside added.

“Everyone is fully behind it and there are no issues in that respect at all.

“It’s a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and making sure there’s a comfort there around the contract and the flow of funding.

“Our contractor is happy and waiting patiently for us to get this all tied up.

“This is a really important project, for Arbroath and Angus.”

She admitted: “There have been mixed views.

“It’s sometimes difficult to get people to accept change, but we have to make this leap of faith.”

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said it will realistically be mid-March at the earliest before a shovel is in the ground.

“Widening of the northbound A92 carriageway will be the first stage of the project,” he said.

A full programme of information on the planned works ahead of them starting will be put out by the council and contractor.

Designs of how the finished scheme will look are on the council’s website.

Scottish Government and Sustrans support

Project partners say they want to see A Place for Everyone underway as soon as possible.

Sustrans said: “Sustrans is pleased to have worked with Angus Council and Transport Scotland to ensure the Council can continue to deliver on the excellent progress already made on the Arbroath: A Place For Everyone active travel project.

“The project shows a level of ambition for walking, wheeling and cycling that sets a standard for towns across Scotland.

“We are hugely appreciative of all input received from the community and local stakeholders so far and look forward to continuing to support Angus Council in creating healthier, fairer choices for everyday journeys and making the town more accessible for everyone.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We welcome the commitment and leadership of Angus Council in ensuring the delivery of the Arbroath Places for Everyone project.

“High quality active travel infrastructure is key to making walking, wheeling and cycling easier for more people than ever before.

“This helps protect the environment, while offering healthier and happier transport options for communities.

“Our officials have been working with Sustrans and Angus Council colleagues to facilitate a pragmatic and compliant solution, which minimises disruption and provides appropriate reassurance and comfort to the local authority.

“Our desire is for the project to be successfully delivered as soon as possible and we will continue our work to support this.”