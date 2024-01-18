EXCLUSIVE: Start of £14m Arbroath active travel scheme delayed by two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Start of £14m Arbroath active travel scheme delayed by two months

Partners in the Place for Everyone Arbroath A92 active travel scheme say they remain 100% committed to the project.

By Graham Brown
The new-look design for the Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
The new-look design for the Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council

Contractual hiccups have caused a two-month delay to the start of Arbroath’s ‘standard setting’ £14 million active travel project.

But partners in the project to transform the A92 running through the Angus town say they remain 100% committed to getting it underway as soon as possible.

This month was due to see contractor Balfour Beatty move in to begin work in the transformation of the dual carriageway between Gayfield Park and Guthrie Port.

Arbriath Place for Everyone active travel designs.
The Place for Everyone design for Brothock Bridge. Image: Angus Council

The scheme has been designed to bring together the two sides of the town split by Burnside Drive.

But since the 2019 announcement of a £9m Sustrans windfall for the pioneering project, A Place for Everyone has divided local opinion.

Cycle lanes and pedestrian spaces

The existing dual carriageway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Cycle lanes, improved junctions and pedestrian spaces will be created along the route.

Angus Council is pumping £4m into the programme.

In October, councillors gave the green light to a January start on the build after learning Sustrans would be picking up the tab for a £1m-plus cost rise.

It has now emerged that the earliest start date will be mid-March.

That is the result of what council leader Beth Whiteside said was the need to “dot i’s and cross t’s” on the final contract papers.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
Pedestrian spaces will be created along the route. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
Guthrie Port roundabout treatment in the new scheme. Image: Angus Council

“We were due to sign contracts in December for a January start on site,” said the SNP administration leader.

“They weren’t signed due to a contractual issue, mainly around funding approvals across financial years.

“This flagged up some concerns.”

Cabinet Secretary’s assurance

Top level talks have taken place between Cllr Whiteside and Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan to secure the project’s start.

“We have received total commitment from the Scottish Government through the Cabinet Secretary, and from Sustrans,” Ms Whiteside added.

“Everyone is fully behind it and there are no issues in that respect at all.

“It’s a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and making sure there’s a comfort there around the contract and the flow of funding.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
A Place for Everyone will bring major changes to the A92. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
Planting and cycle lanes at Brothock Bridge. Image: Angus Council

“Our contractor is happy and waiting patiently for us to get this all tied up.

“This is a really important project, for Arbroath and Angus.”

She admitted: “There have been mixed views.

“It’s sometimes difficult to get people to accept change, but we have to make this leap of faith.”

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said it will realistically be mid-March at the earliest before a shovel is in the ground.

“Widening of the northbound A92 carriageway will be the first stage of the project,” he said.

A full programme of information on the planned works ahead of them starting will be put out by the council and contractor.

Designs of how the finished scheme will look are on the council’s website.

Scottish Government and Sustrans support

Project partners say they want to see A Place for Everyone underway as soon as possible.

Sustrans said: “Sustrans is pleased to have worked with Angus Council and Transport Scotland to ensure the Council can continue to deliver on the excellent progress already made on the Arbroath: A Place For Everyone active travel project.

“The project shows a level of ambition for walking, wheeling and cycling that sets a standard for towns across Scotland.

“We are hugely appreciative of all input received from the community and local stakeholders so far and look forward to continuing to support Angus Council in creating healthier, fairer choices for everyday journeys and making the town more accessible for everyone.”

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
Brothock Bridge looking west. Image: Angus Council
Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project designs.
A Place for Everyone should get underway in March. Image: Angus Council

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We welcome the commitment and leadership of Angus Council in ensuring the delivery of the Arbroath Places for Everyone project.

“High quality active travel infrastructure is key to making walking, wheeling and cycling easier for more people than ever before.

“This helps protect the environment, while offering healthier and happier transport options for communities.

“Our officials have been working with Sustrans and Angus Council colleagues to facilitate a pragmatic and compliant solution, which minimises disruption and provides appropriate reassurance and comfort to the local authority.

“Our desire is for the project to be successfully delivered as soon as possible and we will continue our work to support this.”

