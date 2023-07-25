Death of woman at Ninewells Hospital to be probed in court

A Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Ninewells Hospital.

Jacqui Hunter died on May 13 2020 from an obstetrics complication after being admitted to Ninewells to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero the day before.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) announced on Tuesday morning the tragedy will be probed in court.

The inquiry will explore the circumstances of the 42-year-old’s death, with particular focus on the care and treatment provided by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice and Ninewells and to establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid the death.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 23 2023 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Inquiry notice lodged

A First Notice has been lodged to begin the process.

It reads: “The said Jacqui Hunter died on 13 May 2020 as a result of an Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE), a rare obstetrics complication, having been admitted to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee in order to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero on 12 May 2020.

“This inquiry is necessary to examine the care and treatment provided to Jacqui Hunter by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice, Dundee and Ninewells Hospital from 11 May 2020 to 13 May 2020, and to establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid the death.”

’Significant public concern’

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Jacqui Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Jacqui Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.