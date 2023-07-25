Death of woman at Ninewells Hospital to be probed in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Death of woman at Ninewells Hospital to be probed in court

Jacqui Hunter died from an obstetrics complication after being admitted to Ninewells

By Crime and Courts Team
The death at Ninewells will be examined in court.
A Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Ninewells Hospital.

Jacqui Hunter died on May 13 2020 from an obstetrics complication after being admitted to Ninewells to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero the day before.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) announced on Tuesday morning the tragedy will be probed in court.

The inquiry will explore the circumstances of the 42-year-old’s death, with particular focus on the care and treatment provided by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice and Ninewells and to establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid the death.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 23 2023 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Inquiry notice lodged

A First Notice has been lodged to begin the process.

It reads: “The said Jacqui Hunter died on 13 May 2020 as a result of an Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE), a rare obstetrics complication, having been admitted to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee in order to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero on 12 May 2020.

“This inquiry is necessary to examine the care and treatment provided to Jacqui Hunter by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice, Dundee and Ninewells Hospital from 11 May 2020 to 13 May 2020, and to establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid the death.”

 ’Significant public concern’

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said:      “The death of Jacqui Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Jacqui Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

